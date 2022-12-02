Roads ‘could come to a standstill’ as National Highways workers go on strike

Union members working on England’s roads have announced 12 days of strike action over Christmas and the new year.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at National Highways, who plan, design, build, operate and maintain the country’s roads, will take part in a series of staggered strikes from December 16 to January 7.

The union said the action risks bringing roads to a standstill.

The action will coincide with planned strikes by RMT members on the railways.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We know our members’ action could inconvenience travellers who plan to visit their relatives over the festive period, but our members have been placed in this situation by a government that won’t listen to its own workforce.

“With the serious cost-of-living crisis, they deserve to be paid properly for the important work they do, keeping our roads running safe and free.

“The Government is in the driving seat here – it’s in a position to stop these strikes by putting money on the table.”

PCS will be announcing strike dates in other departments, including the Home Office, over the next few weeks.