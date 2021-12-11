These roads will close for Cayce-West Columbia holiday parade Saturday

Drivers trying to get across town in Cayce or West Columbia should consider other routes Saturday evening when much of 12th Street will close for the annual Holiday Parade of Lights.

12th Street will close at 1 p.m. Saturday between Poplar and Frink streets in front of Cayce City Hall for a staging area for the parade, the city announced.

Beginning at 4:45 p.m., West Columbia police will set up road blocks at U.S. 1 and Klapman Boulevard, while also closing 12th Street at Knox Abbott Drive.

The parade will run up 12th Street to U.S. 1 beginning at 5:30 p.m. until around 7 p.m. Traffic will be redirected and drivers are advised to plan an alternate route during those hours.