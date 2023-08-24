Roadkill is actually ‘unique’ creature never before confirmed in Kentucky, officials say

An unfortunate accident led Kentucky officials to discover that a new species has taken up residence in the Bluegrass State.

While driving in the Bernheim Forest on the outskirts of Louisville, a vehicle ran over a small creature, leaving it dead in the road.

Upon inspection, the roadkill was determined to be a nine-banded armadillo, making it the first confirmed sighting in the state, according to a July 31 news release from the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest.

Officials inspected roadkill in the Bernheim Forest and determined it was a dead nine-banded armadillo.

The sighting, in addition to prior unconfirmed reports, indicate the animals have crawled their way to Kentucky. They’ve historically been associated with the American southwest, but other states have noticed an armadillo invasion in recent years as the species “rapidly” expands across the South and Midwest.

Twenty species of the animal exist, but the nine-banded armadillo is the only one found within the United States, according to the National Wildlife Federation. Its name means “little armored one” in Spanish, and contrary to popular belief, it cannot roll up into a ball (only two armadillo species have this ability).

A number of factors have led to the nine-banded armadillo’s proliferation, including a high rate of reproduction, climate change and hunting of their predators, officials said.

Though they pose no threat to humans, the armored insect-eaters could upset the balance of an ecosystem, officials said. By turning up soil in search of food, the creatures can destroy native plants and spread invasive species.

On the other hand, they may provide a valuable service to other animals, including bobcats, rabbits and reptiles, all of which are known to use armadillo burrows.

Kentucky residents are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled for the “unique” creature when visiting the Bernheim Forest.

