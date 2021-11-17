What-a-roadblock: Lee’s Summit police announce detour for new Whataburger location

As patrons continue to line up around the block for a taste of the Kansas City area’s first Whataburger, the Lee’s Summit police department has cooked up a new route for travelers with the aim of reducing traffic congestion.

Starting Wednesday, the entrance directly from the southbound lanes on Douglas Street will be blocked off. Those seeking to get to the burger joint from I-470 must instead:

Head south on Douglas to Tudor Road.

Take a right to head west down Tudor Road toward N.E. Main Street

Turn right on Main Street to head northeast

Turn right on N.E. Victoria Drive

Enter the rear part of the parking lot

Police officers will be stationed along the route directing traffic this week, the department said in a Facebook post. It is expected to be in effect from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily through Nov. 21.

Since its Monday opening, Kansas Citians have come out in droves to try the Texas-based chain. Whataburger franchise partner KMO Burger, which includes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and longtime Whataburger fan Patrick Mahomes as a partner, plans to open 30 locations from Wichita to St. Joseph.

Another Whataburger is expected to open later this month in Independence.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton contributed to this report.