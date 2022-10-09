Road warriors: South Carolina upends No. 13 Kentucky for much-needed SEC win

Ben Portnoy
·3 min read

It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t to script. It was barely even football in spurts. But for the first time since 2012, South Carolina escaped Lexington with a win.

USC took down No. 13 Kentucky 24-14 on Saturday, earning just its second victory over the Wildcats in nine tries to give Shane Beamer his first win over an Associated Press Top 25 opponent.

Saturday’s contest included the weird and wacky that has permeated Kentucky-South Carolina matchups for much of the last decade.

Kentucky receiver Barion Brown bobbled a double reverse handoff on the Wildcats’ first play from scrimmage only to see Gamecocks defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway scoop it up. MarShawn Lloyd capped off USC’s one play, 2-yard drive with a touchdown plunge on the ensuing snap.

The Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 SEC) and Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2 SEC) would go on to combine for three turnovers, one punt block and a field goal that bounced off the left upright all in the first 15 minutes alone.

Where the night twisted and turned with as much consistency as the mountain roads between Lexington and Columbia, quarterback Spencer Rattler looked befuddled by a Kentucky defense that ranked second in the SEC against the pass.

Rattler completed six of his first nine passes but was largely out of sorts on his misfires. His underthrown interception at the end of the first half drew ire from head coach Shane Beamer in his mid-game interview as the Gamecocks headed to the locker room. Calls for a quarterback change raced across the internet.

The ex-Oklahoma signal-caller responded resoundingly.

Rattler completed six of his first seven throws out of halftime, including his final five on South Carolina’s 70-yard, seven-minute drive that was capped off by a Mitch Jeter 32-yard field goal to push the USC lead out to 10 midway through the third quarter.

With Rattler finding a groove late, it was on the South Carolina defense to find an answer for Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez and a Wildcats offense hamstrung by playing a first-time starting quarterback in Kaiya Sheron.

Rodriguez rumbled and stumbled his way to 126 yards in Saturday’s contest, but broke only three of his first 22 carries for more than 10 yards.

Despite Rodriguez’s best efforts, though, it was South Carolina’s suddenly efficient second half offense that brought the dagger.

Fresh off a 45-yard MarShawn Lloyd scamper, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield dialed up an end-around to receiver Jalen Brooks. Snagging a pitch from running back Juju McDowell, Brooks bobbed his way through the Kentucky defense and into the end zone.

As Brooks was mobbed by his garnet and white clad teammates, Kentucky fans headed for the exits. The previously raucous Kroger Field emptied in minutes.

It’s only been a month-and-a-half since video surfaced of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops throwing loosely veiled shade at Beamer’s expense — and the pit viper sunglasses he donned for a marketing video — during SEC Media Days.

Temperatures crept into the high-30s on Saturday in Lexington, but Beamer may well need his shades when he walks out of Kroger Field.

Touchdown

The win over Kentucky gave head coach Shane Beamer his first win over a ranked opponent and first victory in a road SEC game since he took over in December 2021.

South Carolina hadn’t previously defeated an AP Top 25 team since downing No. 15 Auburn in 2020 — the final year under Will Muschamp.

Beamer now moves to 11-8 in parts of two seasons in Columbia.

Key numbers

7 — Rattler completed his final seven passes of the contest after starting 6 of 9.

70 — South Carolina marched 70 yards to a 32-yard Mitch Jeter field goal that pushed the Gamecocks lead out to double-digits

Next South Carolina football game

Who: USC vs Texas A&M

When: Saturday, Oct. 22 (kickoff time TBD)

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia

TV: TBD

Latest Stories

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice for Jets in 5-3 pre-season win over Flames

    CALGARY — The Winnipeg Jets capped their pre-season Friday with a second straight decisive win over the Calgary Flames. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a pair of first-period goals in a 5-3 victory at the Saddledome after the Jets blanked the visiting Flames 5-0 on Wednesday. Kyle Conner had a goal and two assists, Mark Scheifele scored short-handed and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets in the final tune-up for both teams ahead of their 2022-23 NHL regular seasons. "Starting to come together," Sc

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking doing a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shall