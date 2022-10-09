Road warriors: South Carolina upends No. 13 Kentucky for much-needed SEC win

It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t to script. It was barely even football in spurts. But for the first time since 2012, South Carolina escaped Lexington with a win.

USC took down No. 13 Kentucky 24-14 on Saturday, earning just its second victory over the Wildcats in nine tries to give Shane Beamer his first win over an Associated Press Top 25 opponent.

Saturday’s contest included the weird and wacky that has permeated Kentucky-South Carolina matchups for much of the last decade.

Kentucky receiver Barion Brown bobbled a double reverse handoff on the Wildcats’ first play from scrimmage only to see Gamecocks defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway scoop it up. MarShawn Lloyd capped off USC’s one play, 2-yard drive with a touchdown plunge on the ensuing snap.

The Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 SEC) and Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2 SEC) would go on to combine for three turnovers, one punt block and a field goal that bounced off the left upright all in the first 15 minutes alone.

Where the night twisted and turned with as much consistency as the mountain roads between Lexington and Columbia, quarterback Spencer Rattler looked befuddled by a Kentucky defense that ranked second in the SEC against the pass.

Rattler completed six of his first nine passes but was largely out of sorts on his misfires. His underthrown interception at the end of the first half drew ire from head coach Shane Beamer in his mid-game interview as the Gamecocks headed to the locker room. Calls for a quarterback change raced across the internet.

The ex-Oklahoma signal-caller responded resoundingly.

Rattler completed six of his first seven throws out of halftime, including his final five on South Carolina’s 70-yard, seven-minute drive that was capped off by a Mitch Jeter 32-yard field goal to push the USC lead out to 10 midway through the third quarter.

With Rattler finding a groove late, it was on the South Carolina defense to find an answer for Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez and a Wildcats offense hamstrung by playing a first-time starting quarterback in Kaiya Sheron.

Story continues

Rodriguez rumbled and stumbled his way to 126 yards in Saturday’s contest, but broke only three of his first 22 carries for more than 10 yards.

Despite Rodriguez’s best efforts, though, it was South Carolina’s suddenly efficient second half offense that brought the dagger.

Fresh off a 45-yard MarShawn Lloyd scamper, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield dialed up an end-around to receiver Jalen Brooks. Snagging a pitch from running back Juju McDowell, Brooks bobbed his way through the Kentucky defense and into the end zone.

As Brooks was mobbed by his garnet and white clad teammates, Kentucky fans headed for the exits. The previously raucous Kroger Field emptied in minutes.

It’s only been a month-and-a-half since video surfaced of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops throwing loosely veiled shade at Beamer’s expense — and the pit viper sunglasses he donned for a marketing video — during SEC Media Days.

Temperatures crept into the high-30s on Saturday in Lexington, but Beamer may well need his shades when he walks out of Kroger Field.

Touchdown

The win over Kentucky gave head coach Shane Beamer his first win over a ranked opponent and first victory in a road SEC game since he took over in December 2021.

South Carolina hadn’t previously defeated an AP Top 25 team since downing No. 15 Auburn in 2020 — the final year under Will Muschamp.

Beamer now moves to 11-8 in parts of two seasons in Columbia.

Key numbers

7 — Rattler completed his final seven passes of the contest after starting 6 of 9.

70 — South Carolina marched 70 yards to a 32-yard Mitch Jeter field goal that pushed the Gamecocks lead out to double-digits

Next South Carolina football game

Who: USC vs Texas A&M

When: Saturday, Oct. 22 (kickoff time TBD)

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia

TV: TBD