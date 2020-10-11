Road warrior Chase Elliott wins wild Charlotte Roval Cup race

Elliott navigated a wild race Sunday, that included nine cautions and starting on wet tires, and held off Joey Logano to win for the second consecutive season on the Charlotte Roval.

The win is also Elliott’s fourth consecutive victory on a road course in the Cup Series, including his previous win this season at the Daytona Road Course. He now has three wins on the 2020 season and nine in his career.

The win also locked Elliott into the Round of 8 of the series playoffs.

“Had a really good car,” Elliott said. “Just appreciate everybody that makes this deal go. We were solid here last year and I felt we took what we had and made it a little better. I did a better job, didn’t piledrive the barrier, that was good.

“It’s always the best way to get through to win. I hope we can do something in the next round. I wish we’d got more today but we’ll take those 5 (playoff points) and see what we can do.

“I feel like Hendrick dominated Charlotte for a long, long time. I hope we can get back to that. It’s too hard to get picky about where we win so we’ll take it.”

Erik Jones finished third in the race, Kurt Busch fourth and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five. Completing the top-10 finishers were William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, Cole Custer and Clint Bowyer.

Four drivers were eliminated from further title contention this season following Sunday’s race – reigning series champion Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Bowyer and Aric Almirola.

“Just trying to get everything we can get. You throw a couple of ‘Hail Mary’s’ and they don’t work. That 9 car (Elliott) is spectacular here,” Kyle Busch said. “I followed him a couple of laps and he got smaller and smaller driving away.”

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, several lead-lap cars pit including Blaney as Christopher Bell inherited the lead. Truex was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart the race from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 54, Bell was followed by Byron and Tyler Reddick.

Byron quickly got around Bell on the restart to take the lead as Elliott dropped down pit road with a loose wheel.

With 50 laps remaining in the race, Byron led Bell by almost a second as Brad Keselowski had worked his way back to third.

On Lap 65, Ty Dillon got off-course and wrecked in Turn 6 to bring out a caution. Several lead-lap cars pit for fuel and tires but Byron stayed out and in the lead.

On the restart on Lap 68, Byron was followed by Bell, Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson.

Bowyer got around Bell at the entrance to Turn 1 on the restart and began to challenge Byron for the lead.

Austin Dillon wrecked at the entrance to the frontstretch chicane after contact with Kyle Busch on Lap 69 to bring out another caution. Custer also missed chicane during the incident.

Alex Bowman reported during the caution that he wasn’t feeling well in his No. 88 Chevrolet. He may have some damage to the crush panel on his car earlier in the race.

Several lead-lap drivers elected to pit under the caution but Blaney stayed on the track and took over the lead. Byron was penalized for speeding on pit road during his stop and had to restart the race from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 73, Blaney was followed by Ryan Preece and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Bubba Wallace got into Stenhouse at the entrance of Turn 1 on the restart in an incident that also collected Bowyer, which received damage to his No. 14 Ford.

Later in the same lap, Blaney got spun, which turned the lead over to Preece, followed by Bowman and Logano.

On Lap 82, Bowman got around Preece entering Turn 5 to take the lead for the first time as Elliott moved into second.

Elliott finally worked his way around Bowman on Lap 84 for the lead as both drivers went through Turn 5.

Debris in Turns 3 and 4 on Lap 86 forced NASCAR to cause a caution and at around the same time, Matt Kenseth plowed into the barrier in Turn 3.

Almost all the lead-lap cars pit for tires and fuel to make it to the finish of the race but Kyle Busch stayed out and inherited the lead.

On the restart on Lap 90, Kyle Busch was followed by Bell, Hamlin, Jones and Blaney.

Jones got around Kyle Busch in Turn 5 on Lap 91 to grab the lead as Elliott also passed Kyle Busch to move into the second position.

