Road work underway

Drayton Valley residents can expect delays on 50th Avenue from 50th Street to 47th Street until October 31, weather permitting.

Shelley Terry, the interim general manager of public works for the Town, says that originally the Town had planned to pave the area on 50th Avenue from Beckett Road to 45th Street. However, after doing some testing in July, they realized that they cannot do all of it until some additional work is complete.

Along with paving, the Town is also doing sewer, water, and stormwater infrastructure upgrades. A sanitary crossing is being put into place between 46th and 47th streets, and another will be between 45th and 46th streets.

The Town is also planning to extend a sanitary sewer and storm sewer along 50th Avenue from 45th Street to 43rd Street. Four main valves will be replaced along the north side of 50th Avenue, and there will be work done on the manhole at the intersection of 50th Avenue and Beckett Road.

Terry says that at the beginning of any construction project the Town does a test to confirm the crosslinks with existing utilities in the ground below. In the beginning, crews punched holes into the ground through the area to expose Telus, Shaw, and gas lines.

“We had to confirm whether or not they would be the correct depth for the design,” says Terry.

However, in several locations they found that both ATCO Gas and Telus had conflicting lines. This meant that the Town had to reassess and try to come up with a plan that wouldn’t require the relocation of the lines.

“We were able to do that with the fibre lines,” she says.

However, the shallow depth of the gas lines poses a problem for any construction work. Terry says the vibration from working equipment could cause a break in a line. She says crews found one location where the line was located just below the asphalt.

She says ATCO will have to bury their gas lines deeper before construction can begin between 45th Street and Beckett Road.

“They have a year to redesign and figure out proper alignment of their gas lines,” says Terry.

She says the remainder of the work will be taking place in 2024, pending ATCO’s success at their realignment of their lines.

During the school year, Terry says the crews plan to do the construction outside of school hours so there isn’t any disruption to learning.

Amanda Jeffery, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Drayton Valley and District Free Press