Road to UFC semifinal results: See who advanced to compete for a UFC contract

Following UFC Fight Night 225, the promotion turned its focus to spotlighting rising Asian MMA talent with Road to UFC. The tournament semifinals took place Sunday morning at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, featuring four weight classes of UFC hopefuls.

The winners of the semifinal bouts advance to the finals which will take place later in 2023 on a date yet to be determined. A UFC contract will be awarded to the winners of the tournament.

The Road to UFC event was split into two fight cards featuring eight tournament bouts and one non-tournament contest.

Road to UFC Episode 5 results include:

Kaiwen Li def. Kouya Kanda via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) – featherweight semifinal bout

Jiniushiyue def. Seung Guk Choi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 20-27) – flyweight semifinal bout

Yi Zha def. Sang Won Kim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) – featherweight semifinal bout

Rei Tsuruya def. Mark Climaco via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-27) – flyweight semifinal bout

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel def. Peter Danesoe via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:02

Road to UFC Episode 6 results include:

Shin Haraguchi def. Jae Hyun Park via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) – lightweight semifinal bout

Chang Ho Lee def. Daermisi Zhawupasi via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 3:35 – bantamweight semifinal bout

Rong Zhu def. Sang Uk Kim via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28) – lightweight semifinal bout

Long Xiao def. Shuya Kamikubo via majority decision (29-28, 29-27, 28-28) – bantamweight semifinal bout

The tournament final matchups are now set, with each winner awarded a UFC contract:

Flyweight: Jiniushiyue vs. Rei Tsuruya

Bantamweight: Chang Ho Lee vs. Long Xiao

Featherweight: Kaiwen Li vs. Yi Zha

Lightweight: Shin Haraguchi vs. Rong Zhu

Check out more details about each fight below.

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs. Peter Danesoe

Result: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel def. Peter Danesoe via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:02

Records: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (8-0), Peter Danesoe (6-3)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Referee: Thomas Fann

NO LET UP FROM NYAMJARGAL TUMENDEMBEREL TO END IT 💥😳 Now THAT'S how you kick off the #RoadToUFC semifinals!!! pic.twitter.com/2jwJtLzkUo — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2023

Rei Tsuruya vs. Mark Climaco

Result: Rei Tsuruya def. Mark Climaco via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-27) – flyweight semifinal bout

Records: Rei Tsuruya (8-0), Mark Climaco (9-2)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Referee: Kevin Sataki

Judging: Howie Booth (29-27), Luke Hill (30-27), David Lethaby (29-28)

Rei Tsuruya earns the nod from all three judges to secure his spot in the finals 🙌🇯🇵 Tune in LIVE to watch #RoadToUFC on @UFCFightPass! pic.twitter.com/4CMA584ppx — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2023

Yi Zha vs. Sang Won Kim

Result: Yi Zha def. Sang Won Kim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) – featherweight semifinal bout

Records: Yi Zha (24-4), Sang Won Kim (10-6-1)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Referee: Marc Goddard

Judging: Mark Collett (29-28), Vito Paolillo (29-28), Clemens Werner (29-28)

These guys are just letting it fly ✈️ #RoadToUFC pic.twitter.com/uSN10Il4zs — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2023

A clean sweep from the judges 🧹🧹🧹 🇨🇳 Yi Zha is officially advancing to the #RoadToUFC finals! pic.twitter.com/5YJXQnBaQl — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2023

Jiniushiyue vs. Seung Guk Choi

Result: Jiniushiyue def. Seung Guk Choi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 20-27) – flyweight semifinal bout

Records: Jiniushiyue (13-2), Seung Guk Choi (7-3)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Referee: Mark Craig

Judging: Ben Cartlidge (30-27), Luke Hil (30-27), David Lethaby (30-27)

Kaiwen Li vs. Kouya Kanda

Result: Kaiwen Li def. Kouya Kanda via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) – featherweight semifinal bout

Records: Kaiwen Li (12-5), Kouya Kanda (12-5)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Referee: Kevin Sataki

Judging: Howie Booth (29-28), Vito Paolillo (30-27), Clemens Werner (29-28)

Went the full 15 minutes to earn his spot 💪 🇨🇳 Kaiwen is locked in for the Season 2 #RoadToUFC finals! Keep up with the action LIVE on @UFCFightPass! pic.twitter.com/75kj5deJhU — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2023

Long Xiao vs. Shuya Kamikubo

Result: Long Xiao def. Shuya Kamikubo via majority decision (29-28, 29-27, 28-28) – bantamweight semifinal bout

Records: Long Xiao (26-7), Shuya Kamikubo (13-2-1)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Referee: Marc Goddard

Judging: Howie Booth (29-28), Ben Cartlidge (28-28), Clemens Werner (29-27)

🇨🇳 Xiao Long is victorious! He has officially secured his spot in the #RoadToUFC finals 💢 Tune in for more action LIVE on @UFCFightPass! pic.twitter.com/zXmGd9KMI1 — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2023

Rong Zhu vs. Sang Uk Kim

Result: Rong Zhu def. Sang Uk Kim via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28) – lightweight semifinal bout

Records: Rong Zhu (24-5), Sang Uk Kim (9-3)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Referee: Thomas Fan

Judging: Mark Collett (29-28), David Lethaby (29-28), Vito Paolillo (30-26)

Victory is sweet for Zhu Rong here in Singapore 🙌 That UD is taking him to the #RoadToUFC finals! pic.twitter.com/HWSozVvFAU — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2023

Chang Ho Lee vs. Daermisi Zhawupasi

Result: Chang Ho Lee def. Daermisi Zhawupasi via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 3:35 – bantamweight semifinal bout

Records: Chang Ho Lee (9-1), Daermisi Zhawupasi (7-1)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Referee: Kevin Sataki

🇰🇷 ChangHo Lee turning the tables late in R3!!! 🔄🔄🔄 #RoadToUFC pic.twitter.com/r9LOV0r8wK — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2023

Korea fans, stand up!! 🇰🇷 🔒 ChangHo Lee locks in his spot in the finals for #RoadToUFC! Tune in to watch the final bout of the #RoadToUFC semifinals NEXT on @UFCFightPass 📺 pic.twitter.com/KFBgIymqFd — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2023

Shin Haraguchi vs. Jae Hyun Park

Result: Shin Haraguchi def. Jae Hyun Park via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) – lightweight semifinal bout

Records: Shin Haraguchi (7-0), Jae Hyun Park (6-2)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Referee: Mark Craig

Judging: Mark Collett (29-28), Vito Paolillo (29-28), Clemens Werner (30-27)

Going home with the W to close things out in Singapore! 💪 🇯🇵 Japan's @HaraguchiShin is heading to the finals in the lightweight division for #RoadToUFC! pic.twitter.com/1XIQakuKd8 — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2023

Road to UFC Finals matchups

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie