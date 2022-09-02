How road-tripping around Europe helped my postnatal depression

ferry travel depression

My toddler stood open-mouthed with wonderment as two pairs of soulful brown eyes stared back at her, fuzzy noses gently nuzzling the wire fence outside our holiday let.

As I watched my daughter come face-to-face with the two emboldened deer standing a metre away, I experienced a sense of inner peace that had been missing recently. After weeks of living ‘in my head’, I finally felt present.

I was four months into treatment for postnatal depression when we headed to France for our first holiday as a family of four.

As a couple, my husband and I loved to travel, and this continued with the arrival of our first daughter in 2017. At 10 weeks old, we flew to Athens and, in the subsequent year, followed up with sojourns to Croatia, Slovenia and France. The latter was particularly memorable as I discovered I was pregnant for the second time.

It was not smooth sailing during those first few months after the birth. I kept feeling that everything was on the verge of going catastrophically wrong, and felt weighed down by a constant low mood. Although in reality the children were too young to notice, I felt absent, prompting an overwhelming sense of guilt.

All the things we used to do as a family – days out, road trips, holidays – felt insurmountable. And the thought of getting on a plane with two under-twos made me break out in a cold sweat.

We decided a leisurely drive through the French countryside would be a gentle reintroduction to family holidays. But somehow this expanded to five countries, four accommodations and three stages of the Tour de France with two tots in one week (ish). It’s fair to say we had deviated from the brief. My nerves were on high alert.

After cramming the car full, like only the parents of babies and toddlers can, we sailed from Dover to Calais.

My husband is a cycling fan and I always loved the theatre of the Tour de France. One year prior, we enjoyed the event as a family of three – four counting the tiny life growing inside me. We hoped by returning we could recapture some of the magic of this first trip, and it was an excuse to visit a number of places.

I saw little cycling those first two days. I spent much of the high-octane stage start in Reims lurking in the shadows keeping buggies out of the scorching sun. And the second stage was a write off as our next hotel inexplicably decided to close its restaurant for two days, so with little food and limited options, we left early. Normally this unexpected hiccup would have completely derailed me, but something strange happened – I coped. The world didn’t cave in. The children didn’t starve to death.

Our next accommodation, Les Hauts de Brochot, was a cottage nestled in the rolling green fields of the regional natural park. Although we could make out tiny white flecks of houses in the valley below, our nearest neighbours were deer. A short dirt track led to the winding descent from the Ballon d’Alsace, where the cyclists would hurtle through the mist at a kamikaze pace.

A sparse crowd lined the route, with none of the jostling for position that characterised the stage start in Reims. It felt much calmer, and just being in relaxed surroundings diverted my mind away from a constant stream of overzealous risk assessments, at one point imagining Geraint Thomas careering out of control taking out half my family.

Another thing that characterises travelling with my husband – our propensity to border hop to cram in visits to as many different countries as possible.

This time we enjoyed breakneck visits to Basel, Switzerland, striding over Middle Bridge crossing the Rhine, and Luxembourg City, marvelling at the golden goddess Gëlle Fra, Luxembourg’s Monument of Remembrance. We also made a pit stop in Brussels for waffles before searching for the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Manneken Pis peeing statue.

Although these flying visits felt like a manic blur, peppered with toddler tantrums and epic nappy explosions, they didn’t pique my anxiety as expected. After four months, I finally felt like I was turning a corner.

Our final hotel in Germany overlooked the stunning Bitburg Reservoir, surrounded by lush greenery and giving off strong Dirty Dancing-vibes.

As we sat on the bank eating pizza on our final night, I reflected on the last few days. It won’t work for everyone, but the ‘jumping in with both feet’ method showed me I could cope, and in doing so, partly restored a confidence that I feared had been lost. In fact I had done more than just cope – I’d enjoyed it. The cycle of catastrophizing had been broken. Holidays weren’t something that had to be consigned to the past.

Three months later, we arrived at Gatwick, with a sense of determination to overcome the final hurdle in my recovery. But this time there was no fear. After all, if I could take two under-twos on a 1,000-plus miles road trip and survive, the rest feels far less daunting.

Where to stay

The family-friendly Best Western Plus Hotel de La Paix is a 10-minute walk from Reims station (00 33 3264 00408, bestwestern-lapaix-reims.com). Rooms from £114 per night.

Stay at Les Hauts de Brochot (06 52 54 11 84, leshautsdebrochot.fr) cottages at the foot of the Ballon d’Alsace from £170 per week.

In the historic heart of Brussels, the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Brussels (00 32 2 2192828; radissonblu.com) is great for families. Rooms from £177 per night.

The historic Hotel Krafft (00 41 61 690 9130, krafftbasel.ch) on the Rhine creaks with storybook charm. Rooms from £141 per night.

For views of Bitburg Reservoir, opt for Dorint Seehotel & Resort Bitburg (0049 6569 990; hotel-eifel-bitburg.dorint.com). Rooms from £115 per night.

Ferries

Dover to Calais from £35 return with P&O (poferries.com) or £68 return with DFDS (dfds.com)