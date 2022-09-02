How road-tripping around Europe helped my postnatal depression

Laura Cooke
·5 min read
ferry travel depression
ferry travel depression

My toddler stood open-mouthed with wonderment as two pairs of soulful brown eyes stared back at her, fuzzy noses gently nuzzling the wire fence outside our holiday let.

As I watched my daughter come face-to-face with the two emboldened deer standing a metre away, I experienced a sense of inner peace that had been missing recently. After weeks of living ‘in my head’, I finally felt present.

I was four months into treatment for postnatal depression when we headed to France for our first holiday as a family of four.

As a couple, my husband and I loved to travel, and this continued with the arrival of our first daughter in 2017. At 10 weeks old, we flew to Athens and, in the subsequent year, followed up with sojourns to Croatia, Slovenia and France. The latter was particularly memorable as I discovered I was pregnant for the second time.

laura athens
laura athens

It was not smooth sailing during those first few months after the birth. I kept feeling that everything was on the verge of going catastrophically wrong, and felt weighed down by a constant low mood. Although in reality the children were too young to notice, I felt absent, prompting an overwhelming sense of guilt.

All the things we used to do as a family – days out, road trips, holidays – felt insurmountable. And the thought of getting on a plane with two under-twos made me break out in a cold sweat.

We decided a leisurely drive through the French countryside would be a gentle reintroduction to family holidays. But somehow this expanded to five countries, four accommodations and three stages of the Tour de France with two tots in one week (ish). It’s fair to say we had deviated from the brief. My nerves were on high alert.

After cramming the car full, like only the parents of babies and toddlers can, we sailed from Dover to Calais.

My husband is a cycling fan and I always loved the theatre of the Tour de France. One year prior, we enjoyed the event as a family of three – four counting the tiny life growing inside me. We hoped by returning we could recapture some of the magic of this first trip, and it was an excuse to visit a number of places.

I saw little cycling those first two days. I spent much of the high-octane stage start in Reims lurking in the shadows keeping buggies out of the scorching sun. And the second stage was a write off as our next hotel inexplicably decided to close its restaurant for two days, so with little food and limited options, we left early. Normally this unexpected hiccup would have completely derailed me, but something strange happened – I coped. The world didn’t cave in. The children didn’t starve to death.

Our next accommodation, Les Hauts de Brochot, was a cottage nestled in the rolling green fields of the regional natural park. Although we could make out tiny white flecks of houses in the valley below, our nearest neighbours were deer. A short dirt track led to the winding descent from the Ballon d’Alsace, where the cyclists would hurtle through the mist at a kamikaze pace.

A sparse crowd lined the route, with none of the jostling for position that characterised the stage start in Reims. It felt much calmer, and just being in relaxed surroundings diverted my mind away from a constant stream of overzealous risk assessments, at one point imagining Geraint Thomas careering out of control taking out half my family.

Another thing that characterises travelling with my husband – our propensity to border hop to cram in visits to as many different countries as possible.

This time we enjoyed breakneck visits to Basel, Switzerland, striding over Middle Bridge crossing the Rhine, and Luxembourg City, marvelling at the golden goddess Gëlle Fra, Luxembourg’s Monument of Remembrance. We also made a pit stop in Brussels for waffles before searching for the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Manneken Pis peeing statue.

Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Brussels
Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Brussels

Although these flying visits felt like a manic blur, peppered with toddler tantrums and epic nappy explosions, they didn’t pique my anxiety as expected. After four months, I finally felt like I was turning a corner.

Our final hotel in Germany overlooked the stunning Bitburg Reservoir, surrounded by lush greenery and giving off strong Dirty Dancing-vibes.

As we sat on the bank eating pizza on our final night, I reflected on the last few days. It won’t work for everyone, but the ‘jumping in with both feet’ method showed me I could cope, and in doing so, partly restored a confidence that I feared had been lost. In fact I had done more than just cope – I’d enjoyed it. The cycle of catastrophizing had been broken. Holidays weren’t something that had to be consigned to the past.

Three months later, we arrived at Gatwick, with a sense of determination to overcome the final hurdle in my recovery. But this time there was no fear. After all, if I could take two under-twos on a 1,000-plus miles road trip and survive, the rest feels far less daunting.

Where to stay

The family-friendly Best Western Plus Hotel de La Paix is a 10-minute walk from Reims station (00 33 3264 00408, bestwestern-lapaix-reims.com). Rooms from £114 per night.

Stay at Les Hauts de Brochot (06 52 54 11 84, leshautsdebrochot.fr) cottages at the foot of the Ballon d’Alsace from £170 per week.

In the historic heart of Brussels, the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Brussels (00 32 2 2192828; radissonblu.com) is great for families. Rooms from £177 per night.

The historic Hotel Krafft (00 41 61 690 9130, krafftbasel.ch) on the Rhine creaks with storybook charm. Rooms from £141 per night.

For views of Bitburg Reservoir, opt for Dorint Seehotel & Resort Bitburg (0049 6569 990; hotel-eifel-bitburg.dorint.com). Rooms from £115 per night.

Ferries

Dover to Calais from £35 return with P&O (poferries.com) or £68 return with DFDS (dfds.com)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • After whirlwind bye week, Alouettes look to kickstart home stint against Redblacks

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes' bye week was anything but peaceful. The Alouettes (4-6) were destined for a positive break following a 29-28 thriller win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Since then, fullback Christophe Normand was arrested by provincial police for alleged child luring. The Alouettes suspended Normand, then released him on Aug. 30. Alouettes minority owner Gary Stern announced that he was stepping away from day-to-day operations and resigned from his CFL board of governors role.

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.