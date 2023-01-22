Road to the Super Bowl: How the NFL playoff bracket looks during divisional round

After a tightly contested wild-card weekend, the NFL postseason has reached the divisional round, where berths in championship weekend are at stake.

The top seeds in both conferences took the field for the first time in these playoffs with the Kansas City Chiefs holding off the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles cruising past their NFC East division rival New York Giants.

Perhaps the weekend's most anticipated games were saved for Sunday. The Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of the Jan. 2 game that was canceled after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. If Cincinnati wins, the Chiefs will host the Bengals in the AFC championship game for the second consecutive year. If Buffalo wins, the conference title game will be held at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, an agreement that was made when the Bills-Bengals regular-season game was officially canceled and prevented the Bills from a chance to claim the top seed in the AFC.

The divisional round concludes with a fierce, old-school rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. The winner will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.

Super Bowl 57 will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

