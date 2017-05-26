Road signs honoring SC national basketball title put up

CORRECTS OPPONENT TO MISSISSIPPI STATE, INSTEAD OF MISSISSIPPI - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, right, and associate coach Lisa Boyer celebrate with fans during the South Carolina women's basketball National Championship parade, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Mississippi State last Sunday to capture their first national title in the sport. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- South Carolina roadways are getting crowded with championship signs.

Like the state did earlier for Clemson's football team, the South Carolina Department of Transportation began installing 15 signs along roadways honoring the Gamecocks' national championship women's basketball team Friday.

The signs read, ''University of South Carolina 2017 Women's Basketball National Champions.''

They are being put up around Columbia, where the Gamecocks' campus is located. They also will be installed near several welcome centers on South Carolina's roadways near borders with Georgia and North Carolina.

The signs will stay up for a year.

The Gamecocks and coach Dawn Staley won their first NCAA Tournament crown with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State last month.