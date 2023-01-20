How road salt harms the environment and wildlife

Click here to view the video

Shayla Steinhoff is a project manager for The Trout River Environmental Committee in PEI.

They recently launched an awareness campaign encouraging less use of road salt during winter.

While salt helps prevent slips and falls and provides traction to vehicles on roadways, Steinhoff says too much can be dangerous for the environment and wildlife, especially amphibians.

SEE ALSO: Road salt has year-round consequences

Some birds, like finches and chickadees, eat pebbles to aid digestion and mistakenly consume road salt.

In the video above, I talk to Steinhoff about alternatives to road salt. Watch to learn more.

Thumbnail image courtesy of Getty Images Signature via Canva Pro.