Road repairs following landslide delayed over Christmas

Long-running road disruption is set to continue over Christmas after a repair scheme was postponed.

Since July 2021, motorists have been affected by delays caused by temporary lights on the A30 at the Devon-Somerset border.

Devon County Council installed the lights after a landslip threatened the eastbound carriageway.

A £400,000 repair scheme has now been delayed until January 2024 due to complications on the site.

The A30 is the main road between Chard and Honiton, as well as a crucial diversionary route when the A303 around Ilminster is congested.

Temporary traffic lights were installed to prevent damage to the road becoming worse

The closed section of road near Crawley Farm, located between Chard and Yarcombe, is close to both the Ferne Animal Sanctuary and the popular South Somerset Holiday Park.

The council stated in April that the road closure had been necessary to prevent traffic heading into Somerset from weakening the unstable bank further, which could put motorists, pedestrians and the nearby farm at risk.

A council spokesman said at the time: "The traffic lights are in place to keep people safe by ensuring they don't get too close to the failed edge when travelling past.

Delays have been caused by temporary lights near Crawley Farm following a landslip that damaged the road

"The delay in completing the work has mainly been caused by site difficulties and constraints including overhead cables, access issues, and proximity to the farm and livestock."

The council's official roadworks portal indicates the work to reopen the road will now get under way on 8 January, with the scheme being completed and the lights removed by 15 March.

"The work is to be completed predominantly under two-way traffic lights," a council spokesperson said, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

"Road closures required for certain activities during the works. These are likely to be for a couple of days at a time, possibly up to a week, and the public are to be notified in advance."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk