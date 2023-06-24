Road rage may have preceded Friday night shooting in south Lexington

One person was injured after a shooting that may have been connected to road rage in south Lexington Friday night, police said.

The shooting was reported at Crosby Drive and Hartland Parkway at about 8:20 p.m., said Lexington police Lt. Brian Martin.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that some sort of road rage incident may have preceded the shooting,” he said.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Martin said the suspect was at the scene when officers arrived and was cooperating with police.

Martin said both people involved were adults. He did not have any information about possible charges.