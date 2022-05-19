Road rage incident under investigation in parking lot of Rocklin grocery store, police say

Police are at the scene of a road-rage incident that ended Thursday in the parking lot of a Rocklin grocery store.

The Rocklin Police Department said in a social media post at 3:25 p.m. that officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. to the incident near the south corner of Park Drive and Sunset Boulevard in the parking lot of a Safeway.

Rocklin Capt. Scott Horrillo confirmed officers were investigating a road rage incident.

“The situation is under control and there is no further threat to public safety,” Rocklin police said in the Twitter post. “There will be officers in the area finishing their investigation.”