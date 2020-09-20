The new road rage: bitter rows break out over UK’s low-traffic neighbourhoods

Behind a pair of giant wooden planters bursting with green grasses and purple flowers, 30 or so secondary school students spread out across an empty residential road in Oval, in the London borough of Lambeth. The only sound is the rising swell of their banter and laughter as not a single car or van engine can be heard nearby.

Soon afterwards, scores of parents arrive on foot to pick up younger children from the nearby primary school. In various combinations of bikes, scooters and buggies, they too spill out onto quiet side streets, where vehicles are deterred by more verdant planters and red warning signss.

Jaquelin Gutierrez, 45, is walking beside her seven-year-old daughter, Lauren, who is riding her bike in the sunshine. They feel far safer than they used to on their 10-minute journey home without so many cars. “I used to be super scared because cars go really fast and might run over me,” says Lauren.

This is one of the many emergency low-traffic neighbourhoods – where barriers prevent motorists cutting through side streets but residents still have access in their cars – that have appeared since the government gave councils £250m of new “active travel” funding in May. The Welsh government has allocated £15.4m for reallocating roads space while the Scottish government has distributed £10m for emergency active travel measures.

In the last four months, more than 200 new schemes have been proposed across the UK, with restrictions on through traffic planned or implemented in at least 54 local authorities including Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh. The vast bulk of the schemes are in the capital, with London accounting for 141 of the neighbourhoods where rat runs have been, or could soon be, partially blocked by barriers.

“The government and councils needed to act fast because of Covid,” says Giulio Ferrini from walking and cycling charity Sustrans. “Lots of people understandably don’t want to travel on buses and trains during a pandemic so there’s a real risk those with cars will just drive more, causing gridlock and adding to dangerous levels of pollution, unless councils provide viable alternatives by making walking and cycling safer. This is what low-traffic neighbourhoods can do.”

Yet these apparently modest traffic management changes have sparked sometimes bitter rows, with increasing vocal opposition groups arguing the schemes only really benefit the entitled middle classes in leafy enclaves at the expense of those living in surrounding neighbourhoods or who are dependent on their cars.

There have been demonstrations in a number of London boroughs including Ealing, Wandsworth and Islington, with further protests taking place this weekend in Hackney. Petitions demanding the removal of low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN) schemes have attracted hundreds of signatures. Planters have even been overturned in Ealing, with oil poured onto the spaces left for bikes to pass through.

Most councils appear to be pressing ahead with emergency schemes despite the backlash. Yet last week, Conservative-controlled Wandsworth council broke ranks and suspended LTN trials citing concerns about traffic flows and emergency access.

Back in Lambeth, the Labour deputy leader of the council, Claire Holland, who has led the implementation of the emergency schemes in the borough, fears a culture war is breaking out between those who are for and against limiting through traffic.

“It is a culture war between those who want to drive wherever they want, whenever they want, at whatever speed they want – compared to the right of everybody else to get around peacefully and effectively,” says Holland, walking through the Oval scheme. “The truth is most of the people in this area don’t have a car, so driving is just not an option for them. This scheme is just about drivers sharing road space fairly with walkers and cyclists.”

Indeed, Holland has found herself caught up in these skirmishes. Her home address was published on social media recently by an account opposed to the LTN. “I’ve had my address tweeted out saying I’m ‘only doing it for personal benefit’ because I live here,” she says. “It is worrying but you just have to get on with it.”

It is far from an isolated incident. The police confirm officers spoke to one person after pictures were taken outside the homes of members of a local residents’ association, which supports the Oval scheme. The photos were later shared from a now deleted Twitter account that also referred to: “ignorant ivory tower wealthy finger pointing arseholes”.

