Road near downtown Lexington shut down due to partial structural collapse

A section of North Broadway near downtown Lexington is shut down until further notice due to a partial structure collapse, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

Police have the road blocked off in both directions between Fourth and Fifth streets, according to the traffic management center. It’s unknown how long the road will remain blocked off for.

Traffic Alert for N Broadway -

The roadway is shutdown in both directions between 4th and 5th Sts reportedly due to a partial building collapse. pic.twitter.com/tQqBgRCbIE — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) December 30, 2022

Maj. Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department said firefighters responded to the 400 block of North Broadway just after 12:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a vacant home that was structurally unstable. No injuries were reported.

There was a condemned letter on the front door of the partially collapsed structure.