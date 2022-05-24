Road freight Market 2022 to Showing Impressive Growth by | [No. of pages: 126] Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research| by proficient market insights

In 2022, “Road freight Market “Size, Status and Market Insights, the worldwide market for Road freight is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2025. according to a new study. Considering the influence of COVID-19 on the global Road Freight market, this report analyzed the impact from both global and regional perspectives. From production end to consumption end in regions such as North America, Europe, China, and Japan, the report put emphasis on analysis of market under COVID-19 and corresponding response policy in different regions.

Pune, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Road freight Market Report provide in-depth study of the current state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, share, trend, forecast analysis, growth, Manufacturers, Industrial end users, Commercial end users, Government bodies and more….

Who Are Road freight Market Key Manufacturers?

Company Information: List of Top Manufacturers/ Key Players In Road freight Market Insights Report Are:

  • C Schenker

  • Yusen Logistics

  • HKTDC Belt and Road Portal

  • Kerry Logistics

  • CEVA Logistics

  • JIZHONG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS GROUP. CO.,LTD

  • Panalpina

  • Worldwide Logistics Group

  • Agility

  • EUROPAGES

  • DHL

  • SF Express

  • Toll Group

  • YTONG Express

  • Sinotrans Container Lines Co., Ltd.

  • YC Express

  • China National Petroleum Corporation

Scope of the Road freight Market 2022:

Road freight (also sometimes referred to as 'road haulage' or 'road transport') It means transportation of goods and personnel from one place to the other on roads. Road is a route between two destinations, which has been either paved or worked on to enable transportation by way of motorised and non-motorised carriages.

Based on the Road Freight market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

It also discussions about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends

COVID-19 / Great lockdown has compress the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector, production, disruption, financial.

On the thought of the product, this report displays the assembly, revenue, price, Classifications market share and rate of growth of each type, primarily split into

  • Express Delivery

  • Logistics

  • Other

On the thought of the highest users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and rate of growth for each application, including

  • Agricultural

  • Automotive

  • Beverage

  • Electronic

  • Other

A comprehensive exploration of the market is framed by thinking about a spread of things, from socioeconomics conditions and business cycles during a specific nation to showcase explicit microeconomic effects. The examination discovered the change in market ideal models regarding local upper hand and along these lines the serious scene of significant players. Downstream interest examination and upstream crude materials and hardware furthermore regulate.

This report focuses on the Road freight in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The Road freight market report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Road freight Market growth, by Geography: Major regions covered within the report: Consumption by Region 2022:-

North America,U.S.,Canada,Europe,Germany,France,U.K.,Italy,Russia,Asia-Pacific,China,Japan,SouthKorea,India,Australia,Taiwan,Indonesia,Thailand,Malaysia,Philippines,Vietnam,Latin America,Mexico,Brazil,Argentina,Middle East & Africa,Turkey,Saudi Arabia,U.A.E

The report can help to know the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. Within the strategy analysis, it gives insights from market positioning and marketing channel to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for brand fresh entrants or exists competitors within the Road freight industry. Global Road freight Market Report 2022 provides exclusive statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details during this niche sector.

 Key questions answered in Road freight market report:

  • What will the market growth rate of Road freight market in 2022?

  • What are the key factors driving the global Road freight market?

  • Who are the key manufacturers in Road freight market space?

  • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Road freight market?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Road freight market?

  • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Road freight market?

  • What are the Road freight market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Road freight market?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Road freight market?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Road freight market?

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Road freight Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and should be a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Market Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Market Characteristics
1.2 Global Road Freight Market Size
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.4 Global Macroeconomic Analysis
1.5 SWOT Analysis

2. Market Dynamics
2.1 Market Drivers
2.2 Market Constraints and Challenges
2.3 Emerging Market Trends
2.4 Impact of COVID-19
2.4.1 Short-term Impact
2.4.2 Long-term Impact

3 Associated Industry Assessment
3.1 Supply Chain Analysis
3.2 Industry Active Participants
3.2.1 Suppliers of Raw Materials
3.2.2 Key Distributors/Retailers
3.3 Alternative Analysis
3.4 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

4 Market Competitive Landscape
4.1 Industry Leading Players
4.2 Industry News
4.2.1 Key Product Launch News
4.2.2 M&A and Expansion Plans

5 Analysis of Leading Companies
5.1 Schenker
5.1.1 Schenker Company Profile
5.1.2 Schenker Business Overview
5.1.3 Schenker Road Freight Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
5.1.4 Schenker Road Freight Products Introduction
5.2 Yusen Logistics
5.2.1 Yusen Logistics Company Profile
5.2.2 Yusen Logistics Business Overview
5.2.3 Yusen Logistics Road Freight Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
5.2.4 Yusen Logistics Road Freight Products Introduction
5.3 HKTDC Belt and Road Portal
5.3.1 HKTDC Belt and Road Portal Company Profile
5.3.2 HKTDC Belt and Road Portal Business Overview
5.3.3 HKTDC Belt and Road Portal Road Freight Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
5.3.4 HKTDC Belt and Road Portal Road Freight Products Introduction
5.4 Kerry Logistics
5.4.1 Kerry Logistics Company Profile
5.4.2 Kerry Logistics Business Overview
5.4.3 Kerry Logistics Road Freight Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
5.4.4 Kerry Logistics Road Freight Products Introduction
5.5 CEVA Logistics
5.5.1 CEVA Logistics Company Profile
5.5.2 CEVA Logistics Business Overview
5.5.3 CEVA Logistics Road Freight Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
5.5.4 CEVA Logistics Road Freight Products Introduction
5.6 JIZHONG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS GROUP. CO.,LTD
5.6.1 JIZHONG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS GROUP. CO.,LTD Company Profile
5.6.2 JIZHONG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS GROUP. CO.,LTD Business Overview
5.6.3 JIZHONG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS GROUP. CO.,LTD Road Freight Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
5.6.4 JIZHONG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS GROUP. CO.,LTD Road Freight Products Introduction
5.7 Panalpina
5.7.1 Panalpina Company Profile
5.7.2 Panalpina Business Overview
5.7.3 Panalpina Road Freight Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
5.7.4 Panalpina Road Freight Products Introduction
5.8 Worldwide Logistics Group
5.8.1 Worldwide Logistics Group Company Profile
5.8.2 Worldwide Logistics Group Business Overview
5.8.3 Worldwide Logistics Group Road Freight Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
5.8.4 Worldwide Logistics Group Road Freight Products Introduction
5.9 Agility
5.9.1 Agility Company Profile
5.9.2 Agility Business Overview
5.9.3 Agility Road Freight Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
5.9.4 Agility Road Freight Products Introduction
5.10 EUROPAGES
5.10.1 EUROPAGES Company Profile
5.10.2 EUROPAGES Business Overview
5.10.3 EUROPAGES Road Freight Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
5.10.4 EUROPAGES Road Freight Products Introduction
5.11 DHL
5.11.1 DHL Company Profile
5.11.2 DHL Business Overview
5.11.3 DHL Road Freight Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
5.11.4 DHL Road Freight Products Introduction
5.12 SF Express
5.12.1 SF Express Company Profile
5.12.2 SF Express Business Overview
5.12.3 SF Express Road Freight Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
5.12.4 SF Express Road Freight Products Introduction
5.13 Toll Group
5.13.1 Toll Group Company Profile
5.13.2 Toll Group Business Overview
5.13.3 Toll Group Road Freight Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
5.13.4 Toll Group Road Freight Products Introduction
5.14 YTONG Express
5.14.1 YTONG Express Company Profile
5.14.2 YTONG Express Business Overview
5.14.3 YTONG Express Road Freight Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
5.14.4 YTONG Express Road Freight Products Introduction
5.15 Sinotrans Container Lines Co., Ltd.
5.15.1 Sinotrans Container Lines Co., Ltd. Company Profile
5.15.2 Sinotrans Container Lines Co., Ltd. Business Overview
5.15.3 Sinotrans Container Lines Co., Ltd. Road Freight Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
5.15.4 Sinotrans Container Lines Co., Ltd. Road Freight Products Introduction
5.16 YC Express
5.16.1 YC Express Company Profile
5.16.2 YC Express Business Overview
5.16.3 YC Express Road Freight Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
5.16.4 YC Express Road Freight Products Introduction
5.17 China National Petroleum Corporation
5.17.1 China National Petroleum Corporation Company Profile
5.17.2 China National Petroleum Corporation Business Overview
5.17.3 China National Petroleum Corporation Road Freight Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
5.17.4 China National Petroleum Corporation Road Freight Products Introduction
 
6 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
6.1 Global Road Freight Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Global Road Freight Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Road Freight Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.1.3 Global Road Freight Price by Types (2015-2020)
6.2 Global Road Freight Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)
6.2.1 Global Road Freight Market Forecast Sales and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)
6.2.2 Global Road Freight Market Forecast Revenue and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)
6.3 Global Road Freight Sales, Price and Growth Rate by Types (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Global Road Freight Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Express Delivery
6.3.2 Global Road Freight Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Logistics
6.3.3 Global Road Freight Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Other
6.4 Global Road Freight Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Types (2020-2025)
6.4.1 Express Delivery Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)
6.4.2 Logistics Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)
6.4.3 Other Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications
7.1 Global Road Freight Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Global Road Freight Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Global Road Freight Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
7.2 Global Road Freight Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)
7.2.1 Global Road Freight Market Forecast Sales and Market Share by Applications (2020-2025)
7.2.2 Global Road Freight Market Forecast Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2020-2025)
7.3 Global Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate by Applications (2015-2020)
7.3.1 Global Road Freight Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Agricultural (2015-2020)
7.3.2 Global Road Freight Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)
7.3.3 Global Road Freight Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Beverage (2015-2020)
7.3.4 Global Road Freight Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Electronic (2015-2020)
7.3.5 Global Road Freight Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)
7.4 Global Road Freight Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Applications (2020-2025)
7.4.1 Agricultural Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)
7.4.2 Automotive Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)
7.4.3 Beverage Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)
7.4.4 Electronic Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)
7.4.5 Other Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

8 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions
8.1 Global Road Freight Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
8.2 Global Road Freight Market Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
8.3 Global Road Freight Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

9 North America Road Freight Market Analysis
9.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis
9.2 North America Road Freight Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.3 North America Road Freight Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 North America Road Freight Market Forecast
9.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
9.6 North America Road Freight Market Analysis by Country
9.6.1 U.S. Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate
9.6.2 Canada Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate
9.6.3 Mexico Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate

10 Europe Road Freight Market Analysis
10.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis
10.2 Europe Road Freight Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.3 Europe Road Freight Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 Europe Road Freight Market Forecast
10.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
10.6 Europe Road Freight Market Analysis by Country
10.6.1 Germany Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate
10.6.2 United Kingdom Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate
10.6.3 France Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate
10.6.4 Italy Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate
10.6.5 Spain Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate
10.6.6 Russia Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate

11 Asia-Pacific Road Freight Market Analysis
11.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis
11.2 Asia-Pacific Road Freight Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.3 Asia-Pacific Road Freight Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Asia-Pacific Road Freight Market Forecast
11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
11.6 Asia-Pacific Road Freight Market Analysis by Country
11.6.1 China Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate
11.6.2 Japan Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate
11.6.3 South Korea Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate
11.6.4 Australia Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate
11.6.5 India Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate

12 South America Road Freight Market Analysis
12.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis
12.2 South America Road Freight Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.3 South America Road Freight Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.4 South America Road Freight Market Forecast
12.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market
12.6 South America Road Freight Market Analysis by Country
12.6.1 Brazil Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate
12.6.2 Argentina Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate
12.6.3 Columbia Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate

13 Middle East and Africa Road Freight Market Analysis
13.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis
13.2 Middle East and Africa Road Freight Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
13.3 Middle East and Africa Road Freight Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
13.4 Middle East and Africa Road Freight Market Forecast
13.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
13.6 Middle East and Africa Road Freight Market Analysis by Country
13.6.1 UAE Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate
13.6.2 Egypt Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate
13.6.3 South Africa Road Freight Sales and Growth Rate

14 Conclusions and Recommendations
14.1 Key Market Findings and Prospects
14.2 Advice for Investors

15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source

Reasons to buy this report:

  • To get a comprehensive overview of the Road freight Market

  • To gain wide ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by the players.

  • To gain insights of the countries/regions in the Road freight Market.

