Road in Fayette County shut down after serious collision

A road in Lexington has been shut down due to a serious collision, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The accident happened on Royster Road sometime after 3 p.m. Tuesday. The traffic management center described the wreck as a single-vehicle collision.

Police have the road blocked off between Winchester Road and Briar Hill Road, according to the traffic management center. It’s unknown how long the road will be shut down for.

This is a developing story and may be updated.