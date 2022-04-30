Road closures, power outages and more to know about Andover after the tornado

After a tornado plowed through Andover on Friday night, here are things to know:

▪ U.S. 54/400 is closed from 159th on the west to Santa Fe Lake Road on the east because of the tornado. It is not clear how long the road will be closed.

Highway 54 through Andover is still closed. We are getting a lot of morning commuters trying to get to/from Wichita and Augusta. Please avoid Andover, and Highway 54. #LtHardyAPD — Andover KS Police Department (@AndoverKSPD) April 30, 2022

▪ By 7:30 a.m., power had been restored to thousands of customers in the Andover area. Roughly 1,500 were still without power, according to Evergy.

▪ Countryside Pet Clinic and Resort, 1936 N. Andover Road, plans to be open from 9 a.m. to noon for “emergency boarding intake and triage” for pets affected by the tornado.

This list is developing and will be updated.