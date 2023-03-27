Road closures to impact major highways in Miami-Dade this week. Here’s what to know

An area where six major highways converge in Miami-Dade County will be affected by nightly road closures this week, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The closures — scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday at the Golden Glades Interchange— are necessary to continue repairs to the westbound Palmetto Expressway bridge over Northwest Seventh Avenue after a truck’s cargo struck the bridge on March 17.

Troopers said the day of the crash that a tractor trailer hauling construction machinery was driving west on the Palmetto Expressway’s Northwest Seventh Avenue exit when it hit the overpass.

A truck hauling machinery that collided into an overpass closed part of the Palmetto Expressway on March 17, 2023.

Here are the four road closures:

▪ Westbound N. Miami Beach Boulevard (Northwest 167th Street) drivers wishing to access westbound Palmetto Expressway (State Road 826) will be directed to U.S. 441, where they will travel north to Miami Gardens Drive (State Road 860). Then they will go west on Miami Gardens Drive to Northwest 27th Avenue, where they will drive south to get into Palmetto’s westbound lanes.

▪ Drivers on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 wanting to enter westbound Palmetto will be directed to take Exit 14 at Miami Gardens Drive. Then they will travel west to Northwest 27th Avenue, at which point they will go south to incorporate to Palmetto’s westbound lanes.

▪ Northbound Northwest Second Avenue traffic looking to access westbound Palmetto will be guided to northbound I-95, where they will drive north and take Exit 14 at Miami Gardens Drive. From there, they will go west until reaching Northwest 27th Avenue, where they will drive south until reaching Palmetto’s westbound lanes.

▪ Drivers on the Northwest Seventh Avenue Extension seeking to enter westbound Palmetto will have to go east to U.S. 441, where they will then travel north to Miami Gardens Drive. Once there, they will drive west to Northwest 27th Avenue and then south to access Palmetto’s westbound lanes.

Repairs, which began on March 22, are anticipated to be completed by the end of April, the department of transportation said.

This schedule may change due to inclement weather or unforeseen conditions. For real-time traffic information, visit FL511.com before traveling, or follow @FloridaTurnpike on Twitter.