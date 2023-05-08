Road closed after fuel tanker crashes in Midlands, SC deputies say

A miles-long stretch of a Midlands road was closed Monday morning after a gas tanker truck flipped over, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said.

All lanes of S.C. 202 between Interstate 26 and U.S. 76 were closed after the tanker crash in the Little Mountain area, the sheriff’s office said after 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported and there was no call for the area to be evacuated.

A tanker carrying 7,000 gallons of petroleum product crashed on a Midlands road.

The tanker carrying 7,000 gallons of petroleum product was leaking fuel, according to the sheriff’s office.

Information about how much fuel spilled and the mitigation process was not available.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and a daycare facility near the wreck has been closed, the sheriff’s office said.

There was no word how long the road would be closed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.