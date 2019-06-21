Road America IndyCar: Hunter-Reay leads early warm-up session

The 30-minute session which followed straight on from second practice and is a replacement for raceday warm-up, saw Hunter Reay lap in 1min44.4846sec, an average of 138.302mph. That was some 0.4192sec faster than Ed Jones in the Ed Carpenter Racing Scuderia Corsa-Chevrolet.

Colton Herta was third fastest for Harding Steinbrenner Racing ahead of Zach Veach in a second Andretti machine, while Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan’s Sebastien Bourdais clocked fifth fastest.

Marco Andretti and Alexander Rossi ensured all four Andretti machines were in the top six, while Tony Kanaan impressed again – as he had in FP1 this morning – with eighth fastest for AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy.

Graham Rahal was ninth for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, while Santino Ferrucci – currently leading the Rookie of the Year standings, in 10th.

Takuma Sato briefly fell off the road at Canada Corner in the second RLLR car, while Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ Marcus Ericsson knocked down some on-grass advertising hoardings between Turns 6 and 7.

Besides that, the session was trouble-free.

Tomorrow’s third practice begins at 11.00am local (Central) time, with qualifying starting at 3.00pm.

