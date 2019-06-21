Road America IndyCar: Hunter-Reay leads early warm-up session

David Malsher
motorsport.com

The 30-minute session which followed straight on from second practice and is a replacement for raceday warm-up, saw Hunter Reay lap in 1min44.4846sec, an average of 138.302mph. That was some 0.4192sec faster than Ed Jones in the Ed Carpenter Racing Scuderia Corsa-Chevrolet.

Colton Herta was third fastest for Harding Steinbrenner Racing ahead of Zach Veach in a second Andretti machine, while Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan’s Sebastien Bourdais clocked fifth fastest.

Marco Andretti and Alexander Rossi ensured all four Andretti machines were in the top six, while Tony Kanaan impressed again – as he had in FP1 this morning – with eighth fastest for AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy.

Graham Rahal was ninth for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, while Santino Ferrucci – currently leading the Rookie of the Year standings, in 10th.

Takuma Sato briefly fell off the road at Canada Corner in the second RLLR car, while Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ Marcus Ericsson knocked down some on-grass advertising hoardings between Turns 6 and 7.

Besides that, the session was trouble-free.

Tomorrow’s third practice begins at 11.00am local (Central) time, with qualifying starting at 3.00pm.

1

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:44.485

--.----

--.----

138.302

Honda

Andretti Autosport

2

Ed Jones

1:44.904

0.4192

0.4192

137.749

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

3

Colton Herta

1:44.986

0.5015

0.0823

137.641

Honda

Harding Steinbrenner Racing

4

Zach Veach

1:45.079

0.5946

0.0931

137.519

Honda

Andretti Autosport

5

Sebastien Bourdais

1:45.161

0.6766

0.0820

137.412

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan

6

Marco Andretti

1:45.468

0.9836

0.3070

137.012

Honda

Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb

7

Alexander Rossi

1:45.471

0.9862

0.0026

137.009

Honda

Andretti Autosport

8

Tony Kanaan

1:45.738

1.2530

0.2668

136.663

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

9

Graham Rahal

1:45.805

1.3201

0.0671

136.576

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

10

Santino Ferrucci

1:45.855

1.3707

0.0506

136.511

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing

11

Spencer Pigot

1:46.035

1.5509

0.1802

136.279

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

12

Max Chilton

1:46.092

1.6070

0.0561

136.207

Chevy

Carlin

13

Josef Newgarden

1:46.135

1.6500

0.0430

136.152

Chevy

Team Penske

14

Matheus Leist

1:46.262

1.7771

0.1271

135.989

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

15

Takuma Sato

1:46.326

1.8418

0.0647

135.906

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

16

Felix Rosenqvist

1:46.663

2.1787

0.3369

135.477

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Teams

17

Marcus Ericsson

1:46.722

2.2373

0.0586

135.402

Honda

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports

18

Patricio O'Ward

1:46.780

2.2958

0.0585

135.328

Chevy

Carlin

19

Will Power

1:46.962

2.4774

0.1816

135.098

Chevy

Team Penske

20

Scott Dixon

1:47.018

2.5332

0.0558

135.028

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Teams

21

Simon Pagenaud

1:47.591

3.1060

0.5728

134.309

Chevy

Team Penske

22

Jack Harvey

1:47.713

3.2287

0.1227

134.156

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM

23

James Hinchcliffe

1:48.103

3.6189

0.3902

133.672

Honda

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports

 

