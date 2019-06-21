Road America IndyCar: Hunter-Reay leads early warm-up session
The 30-minute session which followed straight on from second practice and is a replacement for raceday warm-up, saw Hunter Reay lap in 1min44.4846sec, an average of 138.302mph. That was some 0.4192sec faster than Ed Jones in the Ed Carpenter Racing Scuderia Corsa-Chevrolet.
Colton Herta was third fastest for Harding Steinbrenner Racing ahead of Zach Veach in a second Andretti machine, while Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan’s Sebastien Bourdais clocked fifth fastest.
Marco Andretti and Alexander Rossi ensured all four Andretti machines were in the top six, while Tony Kanaan impressed again – as he had in FP1 this morning – with eighth fastest for AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy.
Graham Rahal was ninth for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, while Santino Ferrucci – currently leading the Rookie of the Year standings, in 10th.
Takuma Sato briefly fell off the road at Canada Corner in the second RLLR car, while Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ Marcus Ericsson knocked down some on-grass advertising hoardings between Turns 6 and 7.
Besides that, the session was trouble-free.
Tomorrow’s third practice begins at 11.00am local (Central) time, with qualifying starting at 3.00pm.
1
Ryan Hunter-Reay
1:44.485
--.----
--.----
138.302
Honda
Andretti Autosport
2
Ed Jones
1:44.904
0.4192
0.4192
137.749
Chevy
Ed Carpenter Racing
3
Colton Herta
1:44.986
0.5015
0.0823
137.641
Honda
Harding Steinbrenner Racing
4
Zach Veach
1:45.079
0.5946
0.0931
137.519
Honda
Andretti Autosport
5
Sebastien Bourdais
1:45.161
0.6766
0.0820
137.412
Honda
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan
6
Marco Andretti
1:45.468
0.9836
0.3070
137.012
Honda
Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb
7
Alexander Rossi
1:45.471
0.9862
0.0026
137.009
Honda
Andretti Autosport
8
Tony Kanaan
1:45.738
1.2530
0.2668
136.663
Chevy
AJ Foyt Enterprises
9
Graham Rahal
1:45.805
1.3201
0.0671
136.576
Honda
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
10
Santino Ferrucci
1:45.855
1.3707
0.0506
136.511
Honda
Dale Coyne Racing
11
Spencer Pigot
1:46.035
1.5509
0.1802
136.279
Chevy
Ed Carpenter Racing
12
Max Chilton
1:46.092
1.6070
0.0561
136.207
Chevy
Carlin
13
Josef Newgarden
1:46.135
1.6500
0.0430
136.152
Chevy
Team Penske
14
Matheus Leist
1:46.262
1.7771
0.1271
135.989
Chevy
AJ Foyt Enterprises
15
Takuma Sato
1:46.326
1.8418
0.0647
135.906
Honda
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
16
Felix Rosenqvist
1:46.663
2.1787
0.3369
135.477
Honda
Chip Ganassi Racing Teams
17
Marcus Ericsson
1:46.722
2.2373
0.0586
135.402
Honda
Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
18
Patricio O'Ward
1:46.780
2.2958
0.0585
135.328
Chevy
Carlin
19
Will Power
1:46.962
2.4774
0.1816
135.098
Chevy
Team Penske
20
Scott Dixon
1:47.018
2.5332
0.0558
135.028
Honda
Chip Ganassi Racing Teams
21
Simon Pagenaud
1:47.591
3.1060
0.5728
134.309
Chevy
Team Penske
22
Jack Harvey
1:47.713
3.2287
0.1227
134.156
Honda
Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM
23
James Hinchcliffe
1:48.103
3.6189
0.3902
133.672
Honda
Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports