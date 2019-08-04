Road America IMSA: Tincknell survives last-lap off, Mazda wins again

David Malsher
Autosport
Tincknell survives last-lap off as Mazda wins again

Harry Tincknell and Jonathan Bomarito clinched Mazda team Joest's third consecutive IMSA SportsCar Chmapionship win, despite a final-lap error threatening to derail their Road America victory bid.

The #55 Mazda TR24-P duo beat the championship-leading Penske Acura ARX-05 of Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya, winning for the second time in 2019 after clinching the squad's first IMSA victory at Watkins Glen in June.

The two Acuras of Cameron and Helio Castroneves eased into an early one-two, chased by the Mazdas of Oliver Jarvis and Bomarito, as the Action Express Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.Rs of Pipo Derani and Renger can der Zande respectively hung on to the lead pack.

Bomarito first made ground by passing the sister #77 car of Jarvis on lap 11, three laps before Castroneves pitted from second - a move that allowed him to jump the #7 Acura ahead of the sister #6 car, which Cameron handed over to Montoya at its first stop.

The #55 Mazda closed in on the leading Acuras once Bomarito had served his first pitstop, and just a second covered the top three when the all pitted on lap 30 - with Castroneves handing over to Ricky Taylor, Montoya staying in the #6 Acura and Tincknell taking Bomarito's place.

Taylor was forced to visit the pits again just four laps later after picking up debris from a GT Daytona car, which put Montoya - struggling to hold off Tincknell - into the lead.

Tincknell then grabbed first when Montoya lost momentum behind an LMP2 runner, slipstreaming past on the main straight and into the first corner, before extending a lead of 3.5 seconds.

That was slashed when Tincknell drifted onto the grass at Turn 3 after lapping a GT Daytona car, but by the time the two leaders had pitted again - Montoya to hand back over to Cameron - the #6 was eight seconds off the lead, and coming under pressure Jarvis, back in the #77 in place of Tristan Nunez.

The second- and third-place cars had got back within four seconds of Tincknell with less than an hour left on the clock, largely thanks to traffic, but both Cameron and Jarvis then lost time behind the JDC Miller Cadillac before their final stops.

Both stopped with half an hour remaining, staying in the same order, with Jarvis rejoining slightly further adrift of Cameron and then losing more time when Stephen Simpson (JDC Miller) dived past him at Turn 6 to unlap himself.

Tincknell had rejoined from him own final stop by this point and held a comfortable four-second advantage over Cameron, but in the closing laps he lost time in traffic - allowing the Acura to suddenly close up.

The leading Mazda then ran wide at Turn 4 on the final lap, allowing Cameron to start nosing alongside, but Tincknell squeezed the Acura hard with slight contact and resisted the challenge - winning by 0.227s.

Jarvis ended up 2.9s adrift in third, with the leading trio more than 70s clear of the top Cadillac DPi-V.R of Felipe Nasr and Derani in fourth, which finished four seconds ahead of the Wayne Taylor Racing entry.

Matt McMurray and Patrick Kelly were best of the LMP2s in 10th, four laps down, with their PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA beating the similar Performance Tech Motorsports car of Cameron Cassels and James French by half a minute.

Ryan Briscoe and Richard Westbrook secured GTLM honours in the #67 Ford GT, Westbrook beating Joey Hand in the sister #66 car he shared with Dirk Muller by 10.657s.

Earl Bamber brought the #912 Porsche home a further 17s behind, ahead of Corvette driver Antonio Garcia - who displaced Connor de Phillippi's BMW M8 at the last gasp.

Pfaff Motorsports' Porsche 911 GT3 R ran out victories in GT Daytona, as Matt Campbell held on to beat the Paul Miller Lamborghini Huracan of Bryan Sellers.

Result - 83 laps

Pos

Class

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

DPi

J.Bomarito, H.Tincknell

Mazda Team Joest

Mazda

2h41m43.115s

2

DPi

J.P.Montoya, D.Cameron

Acura Team Penske

Acura

0.227s

3

DPi

O.Jarvis, T.Nunez

Mazda Team Joest

Mazda

3.114s

4

DPi

F.Nasr, P.Derani

Whelen Engineering Racing

Cadillac

1m16.250s

5

DPi

R.van der Zande, J.Taylor

Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R

Cadillac

1m20.362s

6

DPi

J.Barbosa, F.Albuquerque

Mustang Sampling Racing

Cadillac

1m50.473s

7

DPi

R.Taylor, H.Castroneves

Acura Team Penske

Acura

1m55.838s

8

DPi

M.Goikhberg, T.Vautier

JDC-Miller Motorsports

Cadillac

1 Lap

9

DPi

S.Trummer, S.Simpson

JDC-Miller Motorsports

Cadillac

1 Lap

10

LMP2

M.McMurry, P.Kelly

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports

ORECA/Gibson

4 Laps

11

LMP2

C.Cassels, J.French

Performance Tech Motorsports

ORECA/Gibson

4 Laps

12

GTLM

R.Briscoe, R.Westbrook

Ford Chip Ganassi Racing

Ford

6 Laps

13

GTLM

J.Hand, D.Muller

Ford Chip Ganassi Racing

Ford

6 Laps

14

GTLM

E.Bamber, L.Vanthoor

Porsche GT Team

Porsche

6 Laps

15

GTLM

J.Magnussen, A.Garcia

Corvette Racing

Chevrolet

6 Laps

16

GTLM

T.Blomqvist, C.De Phillippi

BMW Team RLL

BMW

6 Laps

17

GTLM

O.Gavin, T.Milner

Corvette Racing

Chevrolet

7 Laps

18

GTLM

P.Pilet, N.Tandy

Porsche GT Team

Porsche

7 Laps

19

GTD

M.Campbell, Z.Robichon

Pfaff Motorsports

Porsche

8 Laps

20

GTD

B.Sellers, C.Lewis

Paul Miller Racing

Lamborghini

9 Laps

21

GTD

B.Auberlen, R.Foley

Turner Motorsport

BMW

9 Laps

22

GTD

R.Heistand, J.Hawksworth

AIM Vasser Sullivan

Lexus

9 Laps

23

GTD

M.Farnbacher, T.Hindman

Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian

Acura

9 Laps

24

GTD

J.Potter, A.Lally

Magnus Racing

Lamborghini

9 Laps

25

GTD

C.MacNeil, T.Vilander

Scuderia Corsa

Ferrari

9 Laps

26

GTD

A.Imperato, D.Olsen

Wright Motorsports

Porsche

9 Laps

27

GTD

F.Montecalvo, T.Bell

AIM Vasser Sullivan

Lexus

9 Laps

28

GTD

P.Chase, R.Dalziel

Starworks Motorsport

Audi

9 Laps

29

GTD

G.Robinson, L.Aschenbach

Lone Star Racing

Mercedes

9 Laps

30

GTD

P.Holton, M.Plumb

Compass Racing

McLaren

10 Laps

31

GTD

K.Legge, A.Beatriz

Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing

Acura

11 Laps

32

GTLM

J.Krohn, J.M.Edwards

BMW Team RLL

BMW

11 Laps

33

GTD

B.Keating, J.Bleekemolen

Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports

Mercedes

15 Laps

34

DPi

J.Bennett, C.Braun

CORE Autosport

Nissan

Not running

35

GTD

P.Lindsey, P.Long

Park Place Motorsports

Porsche

Not running

