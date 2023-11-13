Road 26 section will be closed as the hill is made less steep

Public works manager Jim Ellis brought a proposal forward last week to use services of an adjoining land owner to improve a section of Southgate Road 26.

Council approved road preparation being done on the section of Rd. 26 from west of Homestead to Sideroad 41 by H. Bye Construction.

The road is well-used, but no one lives on it, so the closing should cause less difficulty, Mr. Ellis said. It’s used as a path to the landfill and golfers going to Homestead, he said.

Coun. Martin Shipston asked how long the road would be closed, and was give the estimate of two to three weeks, depending on the weather.

Tree-cutting and brushing along the right-of-way in preparation has left a lot of stumps, which are a hazard on the narrow road, Mr. Ellis said.

The estimated cost from H. Bye to do the needed work is $102,500, which will be financed through savings on the budgeted amount for a culvert project. As well, there is money left because some of the planned removal of brush from road allowances couldn’t be done because of equipment trouble, Mr. Ellis told council on Nov. 1.

Approval can be given for projects outside of the tender process when there are compelling reasons for it.

In this case, Randharr Investments Inc. (Bye) owns property to the north and south of the road.

H. Bye Construction also has the heavy equipment to remove the stumps and the land to dispose them, the staff report said.

Bye will do the cut-and-fill project on the hill, which will extend 10-15 feet onto the adjoining Randharr property.

Because of the terrain, the hill will provide the aggregate for the road base when the hill is cut back.

“It will really improve road safety and sight lines throughout that area,” Mr. Ellis said.

Mayor Brian Milne excused himself from the discussion because of an interest due to the contractor being a family member, and Deputy Mayor Barbara Dobreen took the chair.

OTHER PUBLIC WORKS

Southgate public works staff installed catch basins and road crossing culverts for two projects: the Schill drain on Melancthon-Southgate Town­line, and the Love/Sherk drain on Southgate Rd. 14.

Steve Bates was the top bidder for the hardwood and softwood logs from the Southgate Road 26 tree removals at $3,887.

Southgate Sideroad 11 was to be paved in early November, which, it was remarked, would make many happy.

Last fall, it was decided to turn it back to gravel along with several other sections, due to the difficulty keeping it cleared in the winter with the patchy and potholed condition.

It sees a lot of traffic as a kind of “short-cut” to Wellington 16, it was said at the time.

The township has been re-paving other sections, and increasing the depth of asphalt to keep up with increased traffic.

Winter sand has been stockpiled in the Hopeville and Holstein storage facilities.

VICTORIA STREET

In the large Victoria Street reconstruction project, watermains have been replaced, size increased and the watermain commissioned.

The vacant house on lands opposite the Egremont landfill was demolished in September.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald