Roaches near bagels, rodents on an ice cream freezer: restaurants closed by inspection

After two weeks fat with filth, the Sick and Shut Down List of South Florida restaurants closed by inspection looks light this week.

But those restaurants that failed did come strong with the violations.

What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing re-inspection. If you see a problem and want a place inspected, don’t email us. Go to the Florida DBPR website and file a complaint.

We don’t control who gets inspected nor how strictly the inspector inspects. We don’t include all violations, just the most moving, whether internally or literally moving (because it’s alive or once was alive). We report without passion or prejudice, but with some humor sauce.

In alphabetical order:

Brooklyn Water Bagels, 2877 Stirling Rd., Hollywood: This week’s Gretzky Award Winner for a hat trick of failed inspections — plus one.

Among the 16 live roaches spotted, five hung out on a wall in the bagel prep area. Two dead ones were on the floor of that area and another 10 corpses lie on the floor next to a reach-in freezer.

Just water, no soap to wash or way to dry hands at the handwash sink next to the three-compartment sink. Another handwash sink couldn’t be used for its purpose while it was being used for storage.

Tea? “Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around tea dispensing nozzles.”

Friday re-inspection: 12 live roaches, four of which were outside the bagel oven and five of which were inside the bagel oven.

Friday re-re-inspection: The inspector’s trying to get this place back open for weekend business. Alas, two live roaches on the bagel oven door in bagel prep kitchen. One live roach and one dead roach in the trough at the seeding station in the bagel prep kitchen. One live roach in the dining room. One live roach on the floor by the front counter.

And “approximately 30 dead roaches between glass and insulation on the front part of bagel oven in the bagel prep kitchen.”

Saturday re-re-re-inspection: Two dead roaches and four live roaches.

Monday re-re-re-re-inspection: Brookyn Water flowed again after passing.

Dune Deck Cafe, 100 Ocean Blvd., Lantana: No matter how you place it, more than 115 pieces of rodent regularity counts as an overabundance.

But, let’s take a look at where the inspector found some.

Nine on the glass lid of an ice cream freezer. More than 30 next to the ice cream freezer. More than 23 on a kitchen shelf next to a soda machine. Three on the “shelf in salad station next to the croutons.”

Of course with that many little mammals living there, maybe they shouldn’t have left the garlic and oil out overnight on the cookline. That got hit with a Stop Sale. The inspector didn’t do the same for the breaded shrimp that wasn’t covered in the walk-in freezer.

Two flies landing on clean dishes on the cookline while another 10 played under the steam table.

“Hamilton Beach shake mixer wands with rust that has pitted the surfaces. Do not use until clean.”

This seems like a skip-the-ice place even before we get to “Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine” violation.

Somehow, Dune Deck passed Wednesday’s re-inspection.

