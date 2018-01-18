Roach scores 20 as Texas beats No. 8 Texas Tech 67-58

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Texas guard Kerwin Roach had already missed two games with a fractured left hand and was supposed to be on the bench for at least one more.

Even when X-rays showed Roach's hand was healing quickly and he suited up for pregame warmups, Longhorns coach Shaka Smart didn't think his sophomore guard would play against No. 8 Texas Tech.

Then came a sly hint from the team trainer just before tipoff.

''I literally was walking out on the court at the beginning of the game and turned to the trainer and said, 'Can (Roach) play or not?' And he winked at me. That's how I found out,'' Smart said.

Roach had a huge night in his surprise return, scoring 20 points and igniting Texas' offense as the Longhorns earned their second home win over a ranked opponent in a week, beating the Red Raiders 67-58.

Roach said he hadn't done anything in practice for the past two weeks other than conditioning drills.

''It really was a game-time decision. The first half, I was nervous. I settled my nerves with my first bucket,'' Roach said.

That was an early 3-pointer from the corner. The moment it swished through, Roach jogged back down the court with a big smile while nodding his head.

The Longhorns - who beat then-No. 16 TCU 99-98 in double-overtime last Wednesday - also played their best defense in weeks, anchored by freshman center Mo Bamba under the basket. Bamba had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

''He's special,'' Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. ''I think he could block the moon and the sun. He's got great timing.''

Texas (12-6, 3-3 Big 12) led by 13 early in the second half before the Red Raiders rallied to get within four. But the Longhorns got two big 3-pointers by Eric Davis Jr., including one with 3:28 left that pushed the lead back to 10.