RNC spurns rapper Ye, white supremacist Nick Fuentes in resolution condemning antisemitism

Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The Republican National Committee on Friday approved a resolution opposing "all forms" of antisemitism, including that which comes from within its own party.

"Antisemitism has no place in our political party, American politics or any political discourse," the resolution, which was approved by members of the committee on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, says.

The GOP's blanket rebuke of prejudice against Jewish people condemns two right-wing celebrities who have used their platforms to spread antisemitic hate, rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Fuentes and Ye recently dined last November with former President Donald Trump – but Trump is not mentioned in the document.

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Several House Democrats are also criticized in the resolution.

Ye, Fuentes censured by GOP

  • Ye, a 2024 presidential candidate, and Fuentes, a Holocaust denier and prominent far-right figure, were denounced by the GOP for repeated statements that are "antisemitic, shameful, wrong, offensive, bigoted, and contrary to American and Republican principles," the resolution reads.

  • Ye's comments praising Hitler were offered as examples for his censure.

  • A callous comment by Fuentes about Jewish people in concentration camps during the Holocaust was listed as a reason for his censure.

Trump dined with Ye, Fuentes

Both Ye and Fuentes dined with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in November. The former president said he was originally supposed to have dinner with just Ye, who has fervently supported him. According to Trump, the rapper "unexpectedly" brought Fuentes and two others to dine with him at Mar-A Lago.

The dinner drew sharp rebuke from both sides of the aisle who claimed it suggested that the former president is still willing to embrace and affiliate with supporters with extremist and racist views.

Read the resolution

Several House Democrats also denounced

Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; and Cori Bush, D-Mo., were also accused of antisemitism in the GOP resolution.

The party quoted Bari Weiss' book, "How to Fight Anti-Semitism," as saying that being a "good progressive" requires "distorting Jewish history and disavowing the Jewish state."

The Democratic National Committee did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Dig deeper

Contributing: Sarah Elbeshbishi

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ye, Nick Fuentes censured by GOP in resolution against antisemitism

Latest Stories

  • The inquiry Trump launched to clear his name on Russia collusion ended up investigating him for potential financial crimes: NYT

    It is not clear what happened to the probe, which started as a result of a tip by Italian officials.

  • State senator’s pregnant wife faints as he announces bid for White House in resurfaced clip

    State senator’s pregnant wife faints as he announces bid for White House in resurfaced clipSource: Rollan Roberts

  • Gavin Rossdale Raves Over Pregnant Daughter Daisy Lowe for Her 34th Birthday: 'Our Sweetest Girl'

    "We miss you all the time but today especially," Gavin Rossdale wrote to his daughter, who recently celebrated a big year that included her engagement and first pregnancy announcements

  • Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Snoop Dogg's Dressing Room Demands – And One Is 'Important'

    “You know you’re here for an hour, right?” asked Kimmel after he named the rapper's wants for his dressing room on Thursday.

  • Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date

    Longtime friends Tom Brady and David Beckham got together for dinner in Miami with their daughters, Vivian and Harper, in tow

  • Ant Anstead Dances with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger in Rare Instagram Photo: 'Magic Under Twinkly Lights'

    Anstead has been giving subtle glimpses of his relationship with the actress through his social media posts

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Nick Nurse begrudgingly reveals details of latest film session

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 'Why not sign two years?:' Vancouver Canucks winger Kuzmenko happy with extension

    VANCOUVER — It's little wonder Andrei Kuzmenko captured the hearts of Vancouver Canucks fans so quickly. In a season marked by loss and frustration, the Russian forward with the dimpled grin, gravity defying hair and enthusiastic goal celebrations has been a rare bright spot both on and off the ice. And after signing a two-year extension, that bright spot is sticking around. “I am happy in Vancouver. Why not sign to two years? I think is a good deal for two sides," Kuzmenko said Friday. The deal

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • The Bruins' path to becoming the best team in NHL history

    The Bruins are on pace for an NHL record 66 wins and 140 points.

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber in form as Blackhawks dump Flames 5-1

    CALGARY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber is playing like a veteran even though he's just two games into his NHL career. Stauber made 34 stops for his second straight win and 13 different players contributed a point as the Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday. "Looks really solid and calm in there,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “They're a big team and they get to the net and they're trying to get secondary chances. He just makes a save and even if there's som