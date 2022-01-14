RNC Ripped, Ridiculed Over Presidential Debate Ban Threat

Lee Moran
·3 min read
RNC Ripped, Ridiculed Over Presidential Debate Ban Threat

The Republican National Committee wants out of bipartisan presidential debates, and critics had thoughts.

On Thursday, the RNC threatened to bar Republicans from election-year debates in a letter that Chair Ronna McDaniel sent to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison led the criticism, tweeting the move was because “Republicans can’t win a fair fight and they know it.”

The RNC was ripped and ridiculed in equal measure by others on Twitter:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

