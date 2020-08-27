RNC Night 3 takeaways: Pence calls Biden a 'Trojan horse' for the radical left, Kellyanne Conway touts Trump's record

WASHINGTON – Republicans spent the third night of their convention promoting the law-and-order agenda President Donald Trump often touts and trying to appeal to the women voters they'll need to keep the White House for a second term.

They showcased military veterans, national security officials, and police officers talking about how Republicans love the country by embracing its heroes. The speakers accused Democrats of allowing chaos and unrest in the name of racial justice.

"Democrats spent four days attacking America," Vice President Mike Pence said during his speech at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, referring to the Democratic convention last week. "Joe Biden said we were living through a “season of American darkness. But as President Trump said, 'where Joe Biden sees American darkness, we see American greatness.'"

The evening also revolved around women who said Trump had empowered them. Presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany and the president's daughter-in-law Lara Trump shared personal stories, describing Trump as compassionate and someone who supported them.

"They made me feel like I was home," said Lara Trump as she laid out her connection to the family after she married Trump's son, Eric. "Walking the halls of the Trump Organization, I saw the same family environment. I also saw the countless women executives who thrived there, year after year. Gender didn't matter. What mattered was the ability to get the job done."

Here are key takeaways from Wednesday night:

Pence: Election will determine if 'American remains America'

Vice President Mike Pence slammed Joe Biden, saying the Democratic presidential nominee's proposals would leave Americans unsafe and vulnerable, calling him "a Trojan Horse for the radical left."

"President Donald Trump and I will always support the right of Americans to peaceful protest, but rioting and looting is not peaceful protest, tearing down statues is not free speech, and those who do so will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Pence said.

"Last week, Joe Biden didn’t say one word about the violence and chaos engulfing cities across this country, so let me be clear: the violence must stop – whether in Minneapolis, Portland, or Kenosha," Pence said.

US Vice President Mike Pence (R) arrives with wife Second Lady of the US Karen Pence before speaking during the third night of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument in Baltimore, Maryland, August 26, 2020. More

He added: "We will have law and order on the streets of this country for every American of every race and creed and color."

While touting Trump's work on the economy, military, international trade deals and performance during the coronavirus pandemic, Pence compared that to Biden, who he dubbed a "cheerleader for communist China," claiming Biden would allow "open borders," supports "taxpayer funding of abortion" and would back cutting funds to law enforcement agencies.

"The hard truth is you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America. Under President Trump, we will always stand with those who stand on the Thin Blue Line, and we’re not going to defund the police – not now, not ever," Pence said. "Last week, Joe Biden said democracy is on the ballot, and the truth is our economic recovery is on the ballot, law and order are on the ballot."

He claimed that the election would be a "crossroads" for the country, explaining "the choice in this election is whether America remains America."

The country has been wracked by strife and division since the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police. The incident sparked national protests over police brutality and racial injustice in numerous communities and prompted efforts – so far, unsuccessful – in Congress to implement policing reforms.