RNC Accused Of Attempting To Monetize Memorial Day With Donald Trump Shop Tweet

Lee Moran
HuffPost
The Republican National Committee on Monday sparked anger and was accused of attempting to monetize Memorial Day after it posted this tweet:

The RNC drew stinging backlash from Twitter users after it promoted a “HUGE” Memorial Day sale on President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign website. It also offered a 25% discount.

The RNC has faced backlash before for attempting to hawk campaign merchandise on celebrated days. But for the vast majority of people who responded to its latest post, the sale on the day honoring fallen service members was a step too far:

