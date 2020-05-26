RNC Accused Of Attempting To Monetize Memorial Day With Donald Trump Shop Tweet

The Republican National Committee on Monday sparked anger and was accused of attempting to monetize Memorial Day after it posted this tweet:

#MemorialDay is an important day for Americans & Pres. Trump wanted to do something extra special for his best supporters, like YOU.



Until 11:59 PM TONIGHT, take 25% OFF your order at the ONLY Official Trump Campaign Store with code USA25.



Shop NOW: https://t.co/whks8RRVz7 pic.twitter.com/zl4iNlrSMb — GOP (@GOP) May 25, 2020

The RNC drew stinging backlash from Twitter users after it promoted a “HUGE” Memorial Day sale on President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign website. It also offered a 25% discount.

The RNC has faced backlash before for attempting to hawk campaign merchandise on celebrated days. But for the vast majority of people who responded to its latest post, the sale on the day honoring fallen service members was a step too far:

I just thought you should know that the GOP and Trump Store are using #MemorialDay2020 to pimp campaign garbage for profit. https://t.co/7xr9kFNLQO — Leslie 🇺🇲 Honor the Fallen (@Leslieoo7) May 25, 2020

This is just gross. — ˈdälfən™🐬 💥 Wash Your Hands & Stay Home 🌊🇺🇸 (@DolphinDemVoter) May 25, 2020

Nothing says honoring our fallen heroes than using this day of remembrance to make a buck. Leave it to the GOP to besmirch this sacred day. — Goathead (@Goathead19) May 26, 2020

Seriously?!? On Memorial Day!! — Jennifer C. Mahmood (@jcmahmood) May 26, 2020

You actually want to take advantage of aholiday to honor the fallen just to sell your junk? I am horrified. — ReinaSusie (@ReinaSusie) May 25, 2020

Nice grift. Honor and respect our veterans, don’t try to raise money for the campaign in their name. — James Fatheree (@jwfathereeDC) May 25, 2020

How disgusting. Doesn’t get much more anti-American than this. — Matt Wittig🇺🇸🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@MattWittig) May 25, 2020

Even Memorial Day is just another money making opportunity for the self serving GOP.



New lows daily. — Katy Doe (@DoeKaty) May 25, 2020

All gave some, some gave all and some want to make a buck exploiting what should be a solemn and reflective day. #RememberInNovember and vote these hucksters out. https://t.co/oHqSBBUwTU — Shelby Kent-Stewart ™ (@ShelbyKStewart) May 25, 2020

wow. using Memorial Day to hawk your tacky TrumpJunk



how very surprising — Kaya Jade (@DannyboyWiggs) May 25, 2020

You guys are beyond reprehensible. Today is a day of remembrance from those brave men and women that laid down their lives for our country. You tout a sale. SMFH — Tara Tisch🦓🍀🎨 (@TaraTisch) May 25, 2020

Profiteering Memorial Day, are we? — Steven S. Hood (@SDavidScott) May 25, 2020

So embarrassing — District Flamingo (@ccuspis) May 25, 2020

