RNC live: Trump signals attacks on Joe Biden at final night of Republican convention

Donald Trump campaign workers take over Donald Trump's White House

As President Donald Trump prepares to deliver his nomination acceptance speech, two separate Trump teams are inside and outside the White House getting ready for the big show.

Inside, Trump aides are in their offices doing normal administration business.

A visiting team of Trump and Republican National Committee officials, workers, and volunteers are outside putting the final touches on the stage for the Trump speech that will close the week-long GOP convention.

Administration officials said they are keeping the work separate because of concerns about the Hatch Act, which forbids government employees from engaging in political activity on government property.

"RNC Convention events have been planned and executed by the Trump Campaign and RNC," said White House spokesman Judd Deere. "Any government employees who have or may participate are doing so in compliance with the Hatch Act."

The campaign people are generally hanging out on the South Lawn, where the event will be held. As campaign workers outside tested the sound system, employees inside the White House could hear the strains of opera icon Luciano Pavarotti belting out "Nessun dorma," which is Italian for "let no one sleep."

Some policy analysts aren't buying the government-campaign distinctions.

They said Trump's decision to give a convention speech on White House property at least undermines the spirit of the Hatch Act and turns the venerable building into a party headquarters.

"It blends the official with the political in a way normally seen with dictators," said Jordan Libowitz, communications director with the organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

Trump himself is not subject to the Hatch Act, but Libowitz said "everyone else who works in the White House are. And the law is clear that no taxpayer dollars can go toward this. Whether or not there end up being any legal violations, there will certainly be ethical ones."

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel, which enforces the Hatch Act, sent out statements this week noting that presidents are not subject to the law. They also noted that "there are certain areas of the White House where the Hatch Act does not prohibit federal employees from engaging in political activity," and those include the South Lawn.

— David Jackson

President Trump's speech will be introduced by a special guest: Ivanka

A high-profile adviser and supporter will introduce President Donald Trump before his acceptance speech tonight.

Her name: Ivanka Trump.

The president's daughter plans to focus on the administration's agenda for working families, according to excerpts of her prepared speech, seeking to appeal to women voters who could be decisive in key states.

“President Trump is advancing the American values of work and family," Ivanka Trump plans to say. "Four years ago, I told you my father would focus on making childcare affordable and accessible. As part of Republican tax cuts, in 2019 alone our child tax credit put over $2,000 dollars into the pockets of 40 million American families.”

Ivanka Trump also plans to critique Democrat Joe Biden on these issues, according to another excerpt: "Since the day he took the oath of office, I’ve watched my father take on the failed policies of the past and do what no other leader has done before."

— David Jackson

Biden defends Catholicism against GOP attacks

Democratic nominee Joe Biden defended his Catholicism on Thursday after speakers at the Republican National Convention questioned his faith because of his support for abortion rights.

“I practice all the elements of my faith,” Biden told MSNBC. “And my private beliefs relative to how I would deal with the church doctrine is different than my imposing that doctrine on every other person in the world, equally decent Christians and Jews and Muslims and Buddhists, et cetera.”

Biden has said his religion helped him cope with the 1972 deaths of his first wife and infant daughter and the 2015 death of his grown son. He said Thursday that he never misses Mass, but that he doesn’t proselytize.

