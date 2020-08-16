RNC investigating assault on CBS walking trail

Police are investigating an alleged assault that occurred on a trail Saturday evening in Conception Bay South.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a call on the trail system between Topsail Beach and Topsail Bluff at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. According to a news release, a 24-year-old woman was approached from behind and was allegedly assaulted by a man in his fifties. The victim did not know the alleged attacker.

The assault is believed to have happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m., and the woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The man is described as having an average build, approximately five foot eight inches tall, with grey hair and wearing a royal blue shirt and light cargo shorts.

Police say they are concerned about the random incident, and strongly advise against travelling alone on the walking trail until more is known about the incident.

Investigators with the Major Crime unit are asking anyone with information on the incident or with video footage from the area is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

