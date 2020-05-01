The RNC Is Hawking Trump-Themed Merchandise For Mother's Day And Folks Aren't Happy

The Republican National Committee drew scorn for once again trying to cash in on Mother’s Day, which falls in the U.S. this year on May 10, by promoting President Donald Trump-branded merchandise online.

On its official Twitter account on Thursday, the RNC pointed its 2.3 million followers toward the Trump 2020 campaign store. It has “everything you need to surprise the AMAZING mothers in your life,” promised the tweet.

Mother's Day is around the corner❤️



If you're looking for a gift for the woman in your life who keeps your family great, then look no further!



The Official Trump Campaign store has everything you need to surprise the AMAZING mothers in your life!https://t.co/VtNyglksFH pic.twitter.com/3ezaW4CYw8 — GOP (@GOP) May 1, 2020

Items available on the website include hats emblazoned with “MAGA Mama” and “MAGA Babe” for $55 and a 200-piece jigsaw puzzle of Trump that costs $35.

Patricia Arquette, the actor and activist, led the chorus of criticism that was leveled at the RNC. “Never!” she declared in a tweet:

Never! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 1, 2020

Arquette also shared this snarky GIF:

Others echoed the criticism and noted the timing of the RNC’s latest donation-seeking stunt, which comes amid the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 60,000 people nationwide.

Could there be a worse Mother’s Day gift? — Cynthia Acosta (@cacosta437) May 1, 2020

what they need are safety masks — fairness (@awri125) May 1, 2020

You're kidding me! Do you have no shame? https://t.co/t8wMHbP8lG — Phyllis Netzer (@PhyllisNetzer) May 1, 2020

I’d disown my kids if they bought this crap.. — Kathy Merry💙 (@KathyMerry2) May 1, 2020

Nothing for Mother's Day is preferable to anything from this gift collection. https://t.co/GRMuJxJOMx — Sandra (@🏠) (@SandraLSouza) May 1, 2020

