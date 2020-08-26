Trump shrugs off critics, pardons felon under glare of convention spotlight

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump put the power of the U.S. presidency under a brazen partisan spotlight Tuesday, using the platform of the Republican National Convention to pardon a convicted bank robber who now helps prisoners reintegrate into society and to preside over a naturalization ceremony for five new American citizens.

The president, unbothered by Democratic accusations that he's using the White House as a re-election platform, kicked off Day 2 of the convention by doing exactly that, signing a pardon for Jon Ponder, the founder of a Las Vegas advocacy group called Hope for Prisoners.

"You have done incredible work," Trump told Ponder, describing his reformation as "a beautiful testament to the power of redemption."

The display began what promised to be a night filled with what Democrats consider garish and unethical violations of the barriers between the business of government and the naked political ambition that has been a hallmark of Trump's first term.

Later, to the strains of "Hail to the Chief," Trump bore witness as acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf administered the oath of citizenship to a group of five permanent residents.

"You are now fellow citizens of the greatest nation on the face of God's earth," Trump declared during the pre-taped segment. "There's no higher honour and no greater privilege and it's an honour for me to be your president."

The evening's agenda included speeches by two of his most prominent lieutenants: first lady Melania Trump, who was to speak from a newly redecorated Rose Garden, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whose pre-taped speech was delivered from a Jerusalem rooftop in the middle of a diplomatic mission.

Long before the curtain rose on the second night of the convention, Pompeo's speech was already generating controversy.

"It is highly unusual, and likely unprecedented, for a sitting secretary of state to speak at a partisan convention for either of the political parties. It appears that it may also be illegal," Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote Tuesday to deputy secretary Stephen Biegun.

Castro accused Pompeo of violating the Hatch Act, an 80-year-old law that limits the political activities of certain federal appointees — and which Pompeo's own department warned its personnel about only weeks ago. Because Pompeo is travelling on official business, the speech comprised a "flagrant violation" of the department's own rules about partisan activity, Castro argued.

State Department and Trump campaign officials have insisted no federal resources were used to produce the pre-recorded video, and Castro's letter cites media reports that say the plan was vetted and cleared by federal lawyers.

"Instead," he writes, "the legal analysis that has come to light shows precisely the opposite." Castro went on to request a State Department briefing on the matter within the week, as well as an itemized expense report, legal opinions and any related documents spelling out the government's case.

Pompeo's speech wasn't the night's only controversy. Hours before show time, so-called "Angel Mom" Mary Ann Mendoza, whose son was killed in a 2014 car accident involving an illegal immigrant, was scratched from the list of speakers after she retweeted a Twitter thread promoting a QAnon-linked conspiracy theory with an anti-Semitic theme.

The opening strains of Tuesday's proceedings did strike a more upbeat tone than Monday's kickoff, which featured a bleak, apocalyptic vision of America under Democratic contender Joe Biden, and revisionist interpretations of Trump's first term in office. But economic adviser Larry Kudlow's rosy take on the COVID-19 pandemic stretched credulity to new extremes.

Kudlow used the past tense to suggest the pandemic — which still rages across the U.S., having claimed more than 178,000 American lives — is a thing of the past, vanquished by the Trump administration.

"It was awful — health and economic impacts were tragic, hardship and heartbreak were everywhere," Kudlow said. "But presidential leadership came swiftly and effectively, with an extraordinary rescue for health and safety to successfully fight the COVID virus."

