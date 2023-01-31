RNC Brings Pillow Guy And His Outrageous Election Conspiracy Theories Into The Fold

S.V. Date
·5 min read
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell talks to reporters Friday at the Republican National Committee winter meeting in Dana Point, California.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell talks to reporters Friday at the Republican National Committee winter meeting in Dana Point, California.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell talks to reporters Friday at the Republican National Committee winter meeting in Dana Point, California.

WASHINGTON ― The Republican National Committee is welcoming ubiquitous pillow monger Mike Lindell into the fold after his failed run for the chairmanship, despite his continuing baseless claims that foreign powers stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump by hacking into voting machines and his post-coup-attempt visit to the White House with papers advocating “martial law.”

Lindell won votes from only four of the RNC’s 168 members in Friday’s election at its winter meeting, but he was nevertheless praised by Ronna McDaniel, who won her fourth two-year term, and her allies.

“Where’s Mike?” McDaniel said, after winning 111 votes, more than twice the total of California RNC member Harmeet Dhillon and Lindell combined, as she brought both onstage and thanked them equally. “Thank you for the race you ran, for the leaders you are in our party. We are so grateful for you.”

That embrace of an election liar worse than Trump himself brought bewilderment from former major Republican players.

“I sometimes refer to the obviously unhinged as being crazier than a sprayed roach. Mike Lindell is such a lunatic that he makes sprayed roaches look like Zen masters,” said Mac Stipanovich, a longtime GOP consultant in Florida who left the party after its takeover by Trump. “Any embrace of Lindell by anyone is a sure sign of advanced, irremediable moral decay.”

Jennifer Horn, a former RNC member when she ran New Hampshire’s state party, said cozying up to the likes of Lindell is not helpful. “Further proof that the GOP is consciously choosing to build their future on dangerous, extreme, anti-democracy election deniers.”

Lindell did not respond to HuffPost queries for this article.

In his sales pitch to committee members as well as in media interviews, Lindell has frequently claimed that he had been a major donor to the RNC but stopped after learning of the party’s wasteful spending, which he described as a “money-laundering operation.”

“With the RNC, the money, I used to be a big donor, and you donate money, and when I find out that almost half of it was going to fundraising .… That’s just too much overhead, that’s crazy,” Lindell said last week at a “debate” sponsored by pro-Trump radio host John Fredericks, whose program Lindell sponsors.

In fact, Lindell has never donated directly to the RNC, and he never donated to a federal candidate or committee at all prior to Trump’s nomination in the 2016 presidential election, according to a HuffPost review of Federal Election Commission records.

Lindell did contribute $195,000 to Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee, that distributed a total of $110,700 to the RNC between August 2016 and January 2018.

And though that is a significant sum, it pales in contrast to the party’s truly large donors. According to HuffPost’s analysis, Lindell’s total to the RNC makes him its 865th biggest donor from August 2016 through November 2022, with 19 donors contributing $1 million or more.

Even among donors to Trump Victory, Lindell’s total places him in just 475th place, with nine donors giving more than $1 million.

In all, Lindell over the past six years has donated a total of $529,782 to federal candidates and committees ― including $100,000 to a pro-Trump super PAC ― a number dwarfed by the $40 million he claims to have spent on proving his election conspiracy theories.

“I assumed he was a donor to some degree,” said one RNC member who spoke on condition of anonymity and who defended McDaniel’s praise for Lindell. “She would like to get him in the tent in a way that he would actually be helpful.”

The praise for Lindell by McDaniel and others is based on his endless promotion of his MyPillow sleep products on right-wing media. Lindell once earned his living counting cards at casinos and then overcame a crack cocaine addiction before starting his pillow business, he told HuffPost in a previous interview.

Today he meticulously tracks the effectiveness of his various advertising by using unique “promo codes” for each piece of programming, be it a cable show or a podcast.

His prominence in Republican politics began when he enthusiastically endorsed Trump in 2016 and started donating to Trump Victory. By the 2018 midterm elections, he was appearing onstage with Trump. When the COVID-19 pandemic came, Lindell appeared at the White House with vaccine and testing executives to announce that his factory would turn out face masks.

Later that year, after Trump lost the presidency to Democrat Joe Biden, Lindell became among the most influential spreaders of ever-more-preposterous conspiracy theories. He was eventually sued for defamation by voting machine maker Dominion, which is seeking $1.3 billion in damages. And even after Trump’s attempt to coerce his own vice president into falsely and illegally giving him a second term failed on Jan. 6, 2021, Lindell was photographed at the White House bearing papers with the words “martial law if necessary” visible on them.

Lindell claims not to know anything about the document he was carrying, but he has not stopped his lies about a “stolen” election. At Fredericks’ debate ― at which he was the only candidate in attendance; neither Dhillon nor McDaniel showed up ― he claimed that almost 2 million votes had been stolen from Trump in 2020 in California alone.

“He’s a nut job,” said Oscar Brock, an RNC member from Tennessee and one of the committee’s few outspoken critics of Trump. “He spent $40 million trying to convince people that Italians affected the outcome of the election…. There are no Italian space lasers affecting vote totals on the machines.”

Even the RNC member who defends McDaniel’s attempt to co-opt Lindell concedes that doing so risks hurting the party with mainstream voters.

“It gives credibility to some of the crazy things he says,” the member said. “Anybody who thinks that the 2020 election wasn’t won by Biden just isn’t dealing with facts…. He needs to get some people around him who would actually educate him. And then the question is: Would he listen to them? I don’t know.”

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Chris Christie says Donald Trump 'can't win a general election' and GOP is finally recognizing harm of 'loser' candidates after 2022

    As Donald Trump claims he is "more committed now than I ever was," Chris Christie said the GOP is realizing the consequences of "loser" candidates.

  • Arizona Republicans pick former Trump official to lead party

    Arizona Republicans on Saturday selected former state treasurer and Donald Trump aide Jeff DeWit to be the party’s next chairman, turning to a familiar face with relationships across the fractured party after its worst election in decades. DeWit replaces firebrand Trump ally Kelli Ward, who helped the former president in his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss and was a vocal proponent of his false claim that the election results were fraudulent. “I'm going to work for you and we’re going to unify,” DeWit said after winning.

  • President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden informed Congress on Monday that he will end the twin national emergencies for addressing COVID-19 on May 11, as most of the world has returned closer to normalcy nearly three years after they were first declared. The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations would formally restructure the federal coronavirus response to treat the virus as an endemic threat to public health that can be managed through agencies' normal author

  • Steve Bannon Tells Kari Lake She Deserves Respect Because 'You're The Frickin' Governor'

    Bannon and Lake took election denial to new extremes in a recent interview.

  • LIV Golf players: Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and more competing on Saudi-backed tour

    Dustin Johnson and the 4 Aces are the reigning individual and team champions from last year’s inaugural season

  • Police seize e-scooter from woman taking young child to school

    Police have seized an e-scooter from a woman who was taking a four-year-old child to school in Stroud, Gloucestershire. Credit: @GlosPolSpecOps

  • Giroux, Nylander, Vasilevskiy named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Ottawa right-wing Claude Giroux, Toronto right-wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy are the NHL's three stars of the week. Giroux had seven points (four goals, three assists) and had multiple points in all three of his games last week. The Senators forward had a goal and an assist in wins over the New York Islanders and Toronto, then capped his week with two goals and an assist in a 5-0 rout of Montreal on Saturday. It was the 65th career three-point game

  • Canada's Devin Gibson looking to make mark in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

    Hurt hands are nothing new to Devin Gibson. It comes with the territory for a bare-knuckle fighter. "Fourth and fifth round, it's just really tough to want to punch the head," said the 28-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., known as The Canadian Assassin. Gibson (2-0-0) takes on American Albert Inclan (0-1-0) on Friday at BKFC 35 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While the five-foot-six Gibson normally competes at the flyweight non-title weight of 126 pounds -- cutting down from around 145 pounds -- the fight will

  • LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for NBA All-Star Game

    LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Ante

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith signs extension with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith is staying put. The Canadian defensive lineman signed a contract extension with the Toronto Argonauts on Friday. Smith was slated to become a free agent next month. The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., played a pivotal role in Toronto's 24-23 Grey Cup win over the Toronto Argonauts in November. He blocked Marc Liegghio's 47-yard field goal try with 54 seconds remaining to cement the Argos' upset victory, the franchise's 18th CFL title. The six-foot-two, 245-p

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Maple Leafs fall to Senators without injured Matthews

    TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs' first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, who won at Scotiabank Arena with fans in attendance for the first time since October 2018. Tim Stutzle added two assists. William Nylander and Joey Anderso

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Shiffrin must wait for record win 86 but takes slalom title

    SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — A shake of the head, lips pouting... but then all smiles. Mikaela Shiffrin was quick to take the positives after realizing she had to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with victory No. 86. The American skier finished runner-up to Germany's Lena Dürr in a slalom Sunday, the last World Cup race before the world championships, and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overa

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis