RMT suspends rail strikes planned to start tomorrow - live updates

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch

Rail strikes set to take place from tomorrow have been suspended after unions said they had agreed to enter "intensive negotiations" with train companies.

The RMT said it was suspending strikes, which had been due to take place on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday.

It said it was now entering into talks with Network Rail and train companies, although the union added that its dispute remains "very much live".

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.

“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks."

The nationwide rail strikes had been expected to bring the country to a halt, with around a fifth of the UK's train services having been expected to be running on the three days of industrial action.

03:46 PM

Strike threat made rail networks 'see sense', says union head

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said of the move to pull planned industrial action on rail networks:

03:38 PM

UK rail strikes suspended as rail bosses reach agreement with unions

@RMTunion has suspended planned strikes on Nov 5, 7 and 9 and will now enter into a period of intensive negotiations with Network Rail and the train operating companies.

03:23 PM

03:03 PM

Oil prices rally as China eases zero-Covid

Oil prices have jumped to their highest in more than three weeks as markets rallied on signs China is easing its Covid restrictions.

The world's biggest importer of oil is said to be working on plans to scrap a system that penalises airlines for bringing virus cases into the country.

China's zero-Covid strategy, which relies heavily on lockdown and mass testing, has weighed heavily on the country's economy this year.

Benchmark Brent crude surged more than 4pc to almost $99 a barrel.

02:44 PM

Musk: Twitter had 'massive' drop in ad revenue

Elon Musk has claimed Twitter suffered a "massive" drop in advertising revenue.

The billionaire said it was due to "activist groups pressuring advertisers".

02:39 PM

Wall Street climbs after jobs data

Wall Street's main indices have pushed higher after an uptick in the US unemployment rate in October overshadowed data showing strong jobs growth and supported hopes that the Federal Reserve could deliver smaller rate hikes in the future.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6pc, while the Dow Jones gained 0.7pc. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.3pc.

02:02 PM

Mark Carney claims Brexit is forcing up interest rates

Mark Carney Bank of England - REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has blamed Brexit for Britain’s rising interest rates.

Mr Carney, who has been a vocal critic of the UK's decision to leave the EU, said Brexit had devalued the pound, dented productivity and damaged the economy's ability to grow. That has put upward pressure on inflation, forcing the Bank of England to raise rates even as the economy heads into recession. "If I can cast your mind back to two years ago, this is what we said was going to happen," Mr Carney, who left the Bank of England in 2020, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "The exchange rate was going to go down, it would stay down, that would add to inflationary pressure, the economy capacity would go down for a period of time because of Brexit, that would add to inflationary pressure, and we would have a situation, which is the situation we have today, where the BoE has to raise interest rates despite the fact that the economy is going into recession."

01:30 PM

US jobs top forecasts

UK businesses reported strong hiring and wage increases in October but the unemployment rate climbed, offering a mixed picture for the Federal Reserve.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 261,000 last month following an upwardly revised 315,000 gain in September, the Labor Department said.

The unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage point to 3.7pc, more than forecast, as participation edged lower. Average hourly earnings accelerated from the prior month.

The report suggests demand for workers remains robust despite rapid interest-rate hikes and a darkening economic outlook. Layoffs, while rising, are still historically low, and competition to fill millions of vacant positions has driven rapid wage gains.

01:19 PM

Rates will have to go higher than 3pc, says BoE chief economist

Interest rates will have to keep rising above 3pc, the Bank of England's chief economist has said, though not as sharply as markets have predicted.

Huw Pill said rates would have to keep rising to ensure inflation is brought back down to its 2pc target. However, he reiterated the Bank's insistence that the peak of 5.25pc priced in by the market is too high.

Mr Pill said: "We're trying to signal that rates are unlikely to get that high, at least on the basis of information we have today.

"But nonetheless, there is still more to come over coming months because unchanged, interest rates at the 3pc level are insufficient for us with our objective."

12:34 PM

Pound rises but heads for biggest fall in six weeks

Sterling has pushed higher today but is still set for its largest weekly decline in six weeks after losing 2pc following the Bank of England's biggest interest rate rise in three decades.

The pound gained as much as 0.6pc against the dollar at $1.12295, but it's down 3.3pc on the week. That's the steepest weekly fall since the doomed mini-Budget.

Against the euro, the pound was 0.3pc higher at 87.12p.

The Bank yesterday hiked its base rate by 75 basis points as it battles to bring down double-digit inflation.

It said borrowing costs may not rise as sharply as some expect, but this was because the UK is facing the risk of its longest recession on record.

It follows a hike by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, though the US central bank's accompanying messaging stands in contrast to the BoE's, with the Fed warning the peak in US rates was likely to end up higher than traders expect.

12:01 PM

Sunak to scrap Channel 4 privatisation plans amid Tory opposition

Channel 4 privatisation Rishi Sunak - Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak is expected to shelve plans to privatise Channel 4 amid a backlash against the move from within his own Cabinet.

Under Boris Johnson, the Government drew up plans to privatise the public service broadcaster, which is owned by the state but self-funded through advertising, as part of a wider effort to modernise the sector. Mr Sunak backed the move during his leadership campaign, arguing that Channel 4 needed a commercial owner to help it survive the rise of streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon. But he is now reviewing some of his campaign pledges as the recent market turmoil shifts Downing Street's priorities to the economy.

11:22 AM

German industrial orders tumble again

German industrial orders fell again in September as international demand sank, with the country's economy battered by the fallout from war in Ukraine and an energy crisis.

New orders, which provided a foretaste of industrial output, dropped by 4pc on the previous month, according to federal statistics agency Destatis.

The agency also revised the figures for August, saying new orders fell by 2pc instead of 2.4pc.

The September performance was pulled down by a 7pc drop in international orders, while domestic demand rose slightly by 0.5pc.

10:43 AM

Heathrow workers to strike ahead of World Cup

Qatar World Cup Heathrow - REUTERS/Imad Creidi

Football fans travelling to Qatar for the World Cup could have their flight plans thrown into disarray as hundreds of workers at Heathrow prepare to strike.

The Unite union said 700 workers will walk out from the early hours of Friday November 18 until early on Monday 21.

The strike involves staff employed by Dnata and Menzies carrying out a range of roles including ground-handling, airside transport and cargo.

Unite said the strike will lead to disruption, delays and cancellations at Heathrow terminals 2, 3 and 4 and will particularly affect Qatar Airways, which has scheduled an additional 10 flights a week during the World Cup.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said:

Our members at Dnata and Menzies undertake highly challenging roles and are simply seeking a decent pay rise. Both companies are highly profitable and can fully afford to make a fair pay increase. The owners and directors are simply lining their own pockets rather than paying their workers fairly. The workers at Heathrow will have Unite’s complete support during this dispute.

10:17 AM

Twitter UK staff locked out of email

Here's more on the Twitter saga from my colleague Matthew Field:

Employees were told by email late on Thursday to expect to be contacted on Friday with confirmation of whether they still have a job. The email was not signed by Musk or any staff member, but was from "Twitter". The email said Twitter's offices would be closed and told staff who may have already been on their way to the office to return home. After receiving the warning, staff began posting farewell emojis, including a "salute", in the company Slack as more teams and staff found their accounts deactivated and their email accounts blocked. Twitter UK staff said on Friday that they had woken up unable to log into their work emails. One Twitter executive posted publicly that the job cuts were like "the Red Wedding", an allusion to a Game of Thrones episode where multiple characters were brutally killed. Twitter is expected to cut up to half of staff, around 3,700 people.

10:03 AM

China preparing plans to end Covid flight bans

Here's what's driving positive sentiment on the markets during an otherwise quiet morning....

China is said to be working on plans to scrap a system that penalises airlines from bringing virus cases in to the country, in a sign Beijing is looking for ways to ease its zero Covid policy.

The State Council recently asked agencies including the civil aviation regulator to prepare for ending the so-called circuit breaker mechanism, Bloomberg reports.

The system bans airlines temporarily from specific routes into China for between one and two weeks, depending on how many positive Covid cases they bring into the country. A similar scheme for Hong Kong ended in July.

The request is part of a broader three-step plan aimed at normalising China's aviation sector. The country has been effectively cut off from the rest of the world by its pandemic border restrictions.

09:38 AM

Why hard-partying Richard Branson may finally be ready for a quiet life

Richard Branson Virgin - Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via AP

When Sir Richard Branson wants something, he usually gets it pretty quickly. "I'd really like a Diet Coke," he says. Within minutes, one of his team produces a bucket-sized cup of the drink. "I shouldn't really have this," Virgin Group's founder adds. "It'll keep me up all night." It's a sign that at 72, Branson's raucous partying days may well be behind him. Whether it be refraining from lifting Virgin Atlantic air stewardesses over his shoulder, or declining invites to drink into the early hours, the billionaire nowadays seems content with a quieter life.

09:09 AM

Gas prices jump as EDF warns on nuclear output

European gas prices jumped this morning after EDF issued yet another warning about its troubled fleet of nuclear reactors.

The state-owned French energy giant cut its 2022 nuclear power production forecast, citing repair work on some of its and reactors and strikes that curtailed output in recent weeks.

France is generally an energy exporter, and the health of its nuclear fleet is vital in helping the region withstand an historic energy crisis following gas supply cuts by Russia.

Benchmark European gas prices rose as much as 7.4pc, before trimming gains.

08:59 AM

Nuclear power plant championed by Boris Johnson under threat

Sizewell C - CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP

A nuclear power station in Suffolk previously championed by Boris Johnson is at risk of being scrapped as Rishi Sunak races to find ways to cut spending.

The £20bn Sizewell C project has been hailed as a key part of Britain's efforts to improve its energy security, though critics have baulked at the costs and length of time it will take to complete. The Government's spending review means the development could be delayed or even scrapped entirely, a Whitehall source told The Telegraph. It comes as Rishi Sunak reviews a string of policy pledges made by his predecessors, Mr Johnson and Liz Truss. The Prime Minister has repeatedly warned that "difficult decisions" will need to be made as the Government tries to put Britain back on a stable economic footing after weeks of turmoil. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Government's tax and spending plans in the Autumn Statement on November 17. "We are reviewing every major project – including Sizewell C," a government official told the BBC, which first reported the move.

08:37 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has made a strong start to day as optimism about a reopening in China boosted stocks.

The blue-chip index rose 0.7pc in early trading, a day after the Bank of England's announcement of the biggest interest rate rise in three decades.

Anglo American was the biggest gainer, jumping almost 6pc. Rio Tinto, Antofagasta and Endeavour Mining were among the other risers. It came amid hopes that China will soon start to ease its brutal Covid restrictions.

Prudential, the Asia-focused insurer, rose 3.6pc.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 0.4pc. Manufacturing firm Morgan Advanced jumped 10pc following a strong trading update.

08:18 AM

Britishvolt says UK turmoil put off investors

Embattled battery startup Britishvolt has blamed the UK’s political chaos for putting off investors but said the cheap pound is now making it an attractive prospect for American investors.

Peter Rolton, chairman of Britishvolt, told reporters: “We’ve had lot of political change and that sort of instability.

“We lost many investors,” he added. “They were already nervous about the UK.”

Britishvolt was heralded as a key part of the country’s drive toward an electric car manufacturing boom. It planned to produce millions of batteries needed by carmakers ahead of a 2030 deadline for sales of new vehicles that run off fossil fuels.

However, this week it announced short-term bridging finance in a bid to avoid entering administration.

08:14 AM

FTSE 100 jumps at the open

The FTSE 100 has opened sharply higher as markets digest yesterday's big interest rate rise by the Bank of England.

The blue-chip index rose 0.6pc to 7,223 points.

07:55 AM

Xi tells Scholz more cooperation needed

Olaf Scholz Xi Jinping - Kay Nietfeld / POOL / AFP

Chinese President Xi Jinping has touted the need for greater cooperation between China and Germany amid "times of change and turmoil" in a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Scholz is the first G7 leader to visit China since the pandemic began and his one-day visit will test the waters between China and the West after years of mounting tensions.

Talks are expected to touch on Russia's war on Ukraine, climate change and economic ties.

During their first face-to-face meeting since Scholz took office, held in the Great Hall of the People in the heart of Beijing, Xi said that as large nations with influence, China and Germany should work together all the more during "times of change and turmoil" for the sake of world peace, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

"At present, the international situation is complex and volatile," Xi was quoted as saying.

"As large and influential countries, in times of change and turmoil China and Germany should work together all the more, to make more contributions to world peace and development."

07:48 AM

Ping An piles pressure on HSBC to deepen cost cuts

HSBC Ping An - Bertha Wang/Bloomberg

HSBC's biggest shareholder Ping An has called on the lender to deepen cost cuts and adopt an open attitude to boost returns in its first public rebuke.

Huang Yong, chairman of the Chinese insurance giant, said HSBC should "adopt an open attitude by studying the relevant suggestions carefully and prudently and incorporating constructive views into its prioritised agenda, rather than attempting to simply bypass and reject them".

He added that the bank must be "much more aggressive in radically reducing its costs".

Ping An is ramping up the pressure on HSBC after calling on the lender to spin off its operations in China.

HSBC's shares plunged last month after it gave a cautious outlook and reported higher-than-expected charges on loan losses in the third quarter. It has also announced the departure of chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson.

07:09 AM

Twitter is 'clowntown of politics and toadyism'

Some workers are sharing their thoughts on Twitter's new owner...

Honestly happy to be laid off but the veil of @elonmusk is pierced. As messy as Twitter was pre-elon, it is a veritable clowntown of politics and toadyism and psychological abuse now. Afraid to get in my Tesla with what I learned this week.

06:57 AM

Twitter staff cut off from emails

Twitter staff are set to learn whether they've survived the cull by 4pm UK time.

Those who are losing their jobs will receive an email to their personal account, while those who are staying on will get a message via their work email.

But several workers have said they've already been shut out of their email and Slack accounts before getting official confirmation that they've lots their jobs.

Workers have set up support groups online and published layoff guides for affected colleauges.

06:50 AM

Good morning

Twitter workers are suing Elon Musk as the company begins a programme of mass sackings.

The billionaire has started swinging the axe as he plans to sack 3,7000 workers – or roughly half the workforce.

But employees have filed a class-action lawsuit, saying the lack of notice for the sackings is in violation of federal and state law.

Twitter's offices are temporarily closed and some workers have reported that their access to company email and Slack has already been cut off.

5 things to start your day

1) Britain faces longest recession on record - Bank of England warns economy already in decline as it announces eighth rate rise in a row

2) Saudi Arabia launches electric car company to challenge Tesla - Oil-rich kingdom announces joint venture with Taiwan's Foxconn

3) BMW boosted by demand from Chinese drivers - Carmaker's results come ahead of German leader Olaf Scholz's visit to Beijing

4) World ‘plunging towards societal collapse’ as era of cheap money ends - Hedge fund Elliott hits out at central banks as prices spiral

5) Deloitte replaces half of its UK executive team in purge of older partners - Unexpected reshuffle makes way for six newcomers

What happened overnight

Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Friday led by a 5.8pc jump in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index as Chinese markets were lifted by speculation that Beijing might begin to ease pandemic restrictions.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 16,221.86, while the Shanghai Composite added 2.1pc to 3,060.39.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell, catching up after Japan's markets were closed Thursday for a holiday, dropping nearly 2pc to 27,120.61

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3pc to 6,878.20 and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.3pc to 2,335.72.