RMT is seeking to bring down capitalism with rail strikes, leak reveals

Mick Lynch - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Mick Lynch is under pressure to launch new rail strikes as part of a union plot to bring down capitalism, a leaked document reveals.

An internal memo, seen by The Telegraph, demands that RMT leaders do more to hasten “the suppression of the capitalist system by a socialistic order of society”.

RMT branches are also calling for rail strikes to take place every Saturday to advance their agenda.

Mr Lynch, the union’s general secretary, wrote to members at the end of last month to update them on feedback from branches after rail bosses issued a “best and final” pay deal.

The 9pc increase is described as “alarming and distressing for our membership” and an “employer's dream” by the RMT’s Newcastle branch.

The Manchester South Branch demands “strike action on every Saturday for the rest of the dispute”.

Mr Lynch is told: “We believe that these offers do nothing to offer our members job security and are simply an attack on terms and conditions, attacking everything from our members roles, their work life balance to their ability to have a safe and proper break, all attached to a pay cut.”

Mick Lynch - Neil Hall/Shutterstock

East Midlands Central refers to changes to working practices as a “bonfire of TOC [train operator company] members' terms and conditions”.

It calls for “strikes on every Saturday for the duration of the dispute apart from May. [And] a continuous three-day strike starting on the first Monday of May”.

The Newcastle branch says: “Having consulted the union's rule book... [it] stipulates the following – to work for the suppression of the capitalist system by a socialistic order of society and to improve the conditions and protect the interests of its members.

“It is evident from our perspective that we have failed in our pursuit to deliver these key objectives, demands and principles and as such, Newcastle rail and catering branch reaffirms its opening statement in that we reject these proposals outright and continue with an industrial strategy until such a time as we prevail.”

Story continues

The leak comes as negotiations among the RMT national executive go into a second day over pay proposals originally put forward by train operators last month.

In return for a 9pc pay rise, working practices will be changed to save money. Meanwhile, railway station ticket offices will be scrapped and a review of on-board catering is expected to lead to the “death of the buffet carriage”.

Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, has insisted that this is the “best and final” deal on offer to the RMT.

Hopes had been raised that the RMT was close to agreeing to pay deals from both train operators and Network Rail as Mr Lynch came under pressure from members to avoid further strike action.

Feedback from branch leaders, however, suggests renewed support for further industrial action on the railways.

The RMT is expected to make an announcement on the deal offered by train operators on Friday afternoon.