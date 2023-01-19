RMT has received new pay offer from train operators, union says

The RMT has received a fresh offer from train operators, the union said, raising hopes of a breakthrough in the long-running pay dispute.

Talks have been ongoing in London this week with the RMT and the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing train firms, as well as separately with Network Rail.

The RDG said it had made a “best and final offer” for onboard train crew and station staff, including a pay rise of 9% over two years, with 5% backdated to January 2022.

A two-year 8% deal was rejected in December after the union accused the government of inserting clauses demanding more driver-only operation of trains (DOO), regarded as a red line by the RMT.

As well as slightly higher pay, the DOO demand has been withdrawn. However, the deal stipulates mandatory Sunday working when rostered, more flexible working, the ability to move staff between nearby stations when needed, and paves the way for other reforms that the union has strongly resisted – not least, the potential wholesale closure of ticket offices.

Ticket office staff would be redesignated under a new multi-skilled grade – allowing station ticket offices to be closed, subject to public consultation.

Steve Montgomery, chair of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “This is a fair offer that gives RMT members a significant uplift over the next two years – weighted particularly for those on lower incomes who we know are most feeling the squeeze – while allowing the railway to innovate and adapt to new travel patterns. It also means we can offer our people more varied, rewarding careers.

“With taxpayers still funding up to an extra £175m a month to make up the shortfall in revenue post-Covid, we urge the RMT to put this offer to its members so we can bring an end to this damaging dispute for our people, our passengers and the long-term future of Britain’s railways.”

Staff will also be guaranteed no compulsory redundancies until the end of 2024, an improvement to the previous offer of 1 April 2024.

The RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: “The national executive committee will be considering this matter and has made no decision on the proposals nor any of the elements within them.

“We will give an update on our next steps in due course.”

The union’s NEC is expected to meet from Monday.

Network Rail has said it will not increase the overall financial package proposed in its offer to the RMT, which is also 9%. However, negotiations are continuing over what a Network Rail source called the “unappreciated benefits” of the deal, and addressing other issues, after it was rejected in a referendum in December.

Rail strikes by train drivers are scheduled for 1 and 3 February, after Aslef members rejected an 8% two-year deal earlier this week.