RMT members to receive £1,750 Christmas boost under new rail deal

Mick Lynch, secretary-general of the RMT, has welcomed the pay offer - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

RMT rail union members are in line for a Christmas pay boost of £1,750 as part of a new deal.

Last week, the RMT and train operating companies broke the deadlock in the 18-month dispute, with a deal that could pause strike action until at least the end of April.

The deal, which is being voted on by RMT members, will see the union suspend industrial action in exchange for a backdated pay offer which could see all members receive a lump sum of at least £1,750 before the Christmas break.

In a video to members last week, Mick Lynch, the RMT secretary-general, said: “The pay offer remains below inflation, and was not we wanted but does provide a considerable period of time where there will be no need for industrial action, as there will be no changes imposed on you.”

Surprise breakthrough

The unexpected announcement marks the biggest development in talks between the RMT and the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the 14 rail operating firms, since the dispute started.

It will also be the first time RMT members have been able to vote on a pay deal during this period.

The union, which has 20,000 members covered by the current dispute, including ticket office staff and train guards, has carried out more than 20 days of industrial action since its first national strike in June 2022.

The deal will see members receive an unconditional pay rise covering the 2022-23 financial year, which gives all members a pay increase of at least five per cent, or a pay offer of £1,750 if this is higher.

For those earning more than £35,000 the increases will be five per cent. Those on lower salaries will receive a higher percentage, with workers on £30,000 receiving a 5.8 per cent increase, those on £25,000 receiving 7 per cent, and those on £20,000 receiving an 8.75 per cent rise. These all work out at £1,750.

Mr Lynch said the offer was a “welcome development” and a “fresh approach” from rail firms to members.

A spokesman for the RDG said: “Following further negotiations between RDG and RMT, a memorandum of understanding on the current dispute has been developed which sets out a process for a mutually agreed way forward, including a backdated 2022 pay rise for staff and job security guarantees.”

Story continues

Strike mandate suspended

In exchange for the pay deal and a promise to halt compulsory redundancies until the end of 2024, the RMT has agreed to suspend its mandate until the end of spring.

Instead, the union will enter a negotiation phase with each of the 14 rail operating companies over future pay and working conditions. This could result in some individual rail firms facing strike action after that period.

RMT members will vote on the deal throughout November. If they vote in favour it will avert the travel chaos seen last Christmas, when members took industrial action between Dec 24 and Dec 27

Last week, the Government laid the Minimum Service Bill before Parliament which would legislate that 40 per cent of rail services must run when unions carry out national strike action. Currently 20 per cent of services run during a walkout.

The new law, which ministers hope will be passed before Christmas, will allow employers to issue notices to staff required to work. Those who have been issued an order and still strike will have no protection from dismissal.

The RMT called the move an “authoritarian attack on the fundamental freedoms of working people”.

However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “We’re taking the right long-term decision to bring in minimum service levels, in line with other countries, to keep people safe and continue delivering the vital public services that hard-working people rely on.”

Aslef yet to agree deal

A deal has yet to be agreed with Aslef, the union which represents train drivers, meaning it could still call Christmas strikes and cause widespread disruption.

Commenting on the deal last week, the Department for Transport said: “The Rail Delivery Group’s offer guarantees no compulsory redundancies and a fair pay rise, while ensuring we can take forward much-needed reform to secure the future of our railways.

“We hope RMT members will recognise the benefits, accept this offer and put an end to the RMT’s industrial action.”