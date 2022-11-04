The RMT Has Cancelled Three Rail Strikes As Hopes Of A Deal Rise

General Secretary of the RMT union, Mick Lynch joins MPs and union officials at a rally in Westminster against minimum service levels legislation. The Transport Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill would mean employers could specify the number of staff required to meet an adequate service level during strikes, and specified workers who still take strike action will lose their protection from automatic unfair dismissal. Picture date: Wednesday November 2, 2022. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau via PA Wire/PA Images)

General Secretary of the RMT union, Mick Lynch joins MPs and union officials at a rally in Westminster against minimum service levels legislation. The Transport Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill would mean employers could specify the number of staff required to meet an adequate service level during strikes, and specified workers who still take strike action will lose their protection from automatic unfair dismissal. Picture date: Wednesday November 2, 2022. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau via PA Wire/PA Images)

The RMT has cancelled three rail strikes planned for next week after a breakthrough in negotiations.

Workers had been due to walk out tomorrow, November 7 and November 9 in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

The union said it would now enter a period of “intensive negotiations” with employers in an attempt to reach a deal.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.

“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

“Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.