RMT boss says there could be more strikes this year as ‘people can’t take it anymore’

Mick Lynch, Secretary-General of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (REUTERS)

The UK could face even more strikes later this year, a union chief has warned.

Speaking on Sunday, Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, said further industrial action may spread to other sectors of the country due to the cost of living crisis.

With prices surging across the country, Mr Lynch claimed “people can’t take it anymore” during an interview with Sky News.

Speaking to Sophy Ridge, Mr Lynch said: “I think there are going to be many unions balloting across the country, because people can’t take it anymore.

“We have got people doing full time jobs who are having to take state benefits and use food banks. That is a national disgrace.”

Unions representing teachers and NHS workers have already threaten to take action if pay increases do not rise in line with inflation.

The RMT’s own strike action, will take place on June 21, 23 and 25.

Amid claims the RMT is “gunning” for industrial action by the Transport Secretary, Mr Lynch added: “We don’t want to be the cause of disruption in people’s lives. We want a settlement to this dispute, but we are facing a crisis for our members.

“If we don’t play our hand thousands of my members will lose their jobs, railway services will be cut back, the safety regime that has been in place for a good deal of time will be cut back.

“We have to fight this this.

“Because we haven’t had any pay rises we are faced with thousands of job cuts and they want to rip out terms and conditions in a form of fire and rehire that’s internal to the railway. It’s just as ruthless as P&O really.

“We are available to negotiate.”

Due to the six-days of disruption set to hit the country, earlier, Grant Shapps said the RMT had behaved poorly during negotiations.

Mr Shapps also dismissed the Government’s ability to step into talks, in what he labelled as a “stunt” by the union.

Mr Shapps said: “They are gunning for this strike action I am afraid and it’s going to inconvenience millions of Britons.

“It is disastrous. It is no way to behave on the railway. There is no advantage to this. I know Mick Lynch says he is ‘nostalgic for union power’ but this is no way to behave.”