RMR Group's (NASDAQ:RMR) Dividend Will Be $0.40

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.40 per share on the 18th of May. The dividend yield will be 6.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

RMR Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, RMR Group's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 55% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 9.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 84% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

RMR Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from $1.00 total annually to $1.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.9% over that duration. RMR Group has been growing its dividend at a decent rate, and the payments have been stable. However, the payment history is very short, so there is no evidence yet that the dividend can be sustained over a full economic cycle.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 19% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Our Thoughts On RMR Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about RMR Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for RMR Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

