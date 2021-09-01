RMA Unveils "Advance Your World" Brand

New identity underscores new era of risk management

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Risk Management Association (RMA) today launched its new brand identity, featuring the tagline "Advance Your World," as part of a broader update to help banks enhance their risk management in the COVID era and beyond.

"Today's announcement signals a new era in risk management," RMA President and CEO Nancy Foster said. "The advances risk managers have achieved in recent years put the financial industry in a position of historic strength, and made it possible for banks to provide money that was desperately needed to sustain families, businesses, and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, RMA—the risk management association with the deepest roots—is enhancing our offerings to ensure members continue to thrive in the coming world of challenges and opportunities."

RMA's enhancements include:

Opening up RMA's membership structure to allow unlimited individual memberships (known as associate memberships) at no extra cost to employees of RMA's 1,700 member banks, consultancies, and other businesses.

Adding more online courses as part of RMA's growing Professional Development and eLearning options.

Enriching RMA's product offerings, including its popular new Dual Risk Rating and Model Validation products, and continuing to add products that allow risk managers to more rapidly address emerging risks.

Adjusting RMA's events and conference offerings to provide virtual, in-person, and hybrid models as conditions allow.

Making RMA's timely and valuable Risk Readiness Webinars free to members.

Working closely with academic institutions to develop the next generation of risk managers through scholarships and other offerings. This includes a new partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Launching the "Women in Risk" initiative, which provides peer sharing, inspiration, events, and resources to women professionals in risk management.

Updating RMA's digital properties, starting with its corporate site, RMAhq.org, for a better user experience and ease of finding RMA's rich content.

Providing more choice in how members are alerted to new content.

"RMA is indeed advancing its own world in addition to leading change for risk management," said RMA Board Chair Michael Nassy, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of FVCbank. "By using its expertise from more than 100 years of leadership in the industry, RMA will help create the next generation of risk managers, proficient not only in the changing and necessary basics of credit, market, and liquidity risk but also in the new frontiers of vendor, cyber, climate, and other operational risks."

To learn more about RMA's new brand, visit RMAhq.org.

ABOUT RISK MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION (RMA)

Founded in 1914, the Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,700 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

