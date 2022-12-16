At RM0.61, Is It Time To Put Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:JTIASA) On Your Watch List?

Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:JTIASA), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the KLSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 4.1x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 7.66x, which means if you buy Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, JTIASA appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on JTIASA, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JTIASA for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on JTIASA should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

