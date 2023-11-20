At RM0.52, Is TH Plantations Berhad (KLSE:THPLANT) Worth Looking At Closely?

TH Plantations Berhad (KLSE:THPLANT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM0.57 and falling to the lows of RM0.48. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether TH Plantations Berhad's current trading price of RM0.52 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at TH Plantations Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is TH Plantations Berhad Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.59x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy TH Plantations Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. In addition to this, it seems like TH Plantations Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from TH Plantations Berhad?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of TH Plantations Berhad, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, THPLANT appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on THPLANT, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on THPLANT for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on THPLANT should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you want to dive deeper into TH Plantations Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for TH Plantations Berhad (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

