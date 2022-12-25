RM of Nipawin and Town of Carrot River elect new councillors

CARROT RIVER — A couple Northeast urban and rural municipalities required elections this month. The Town of Carrot River and the Rural Municipality of Nipawin No. 487 each declared a new councillor to their respective municipalities.

The Town of Carrot River needed a by-election when former councillor Chad Trombley decided to resign in November. Due to the resignation of Trombley, a by-election was called and three members of the community put their name up for nomination, Kendall Friske, Candace Panchyshyn and Evan Wolowski.

An election was held Dec. 14 and in what would be called an extremely close race, the returning officer, Taryn Bryson, declared Evan Wolowski the newly elected councillor for the Town of Carrot River. He received 34 votes, while the next candidate, Kendall Friske, had a total of 33 votes and Candace Panchyshyn had 29 votes.

In the event of a tie, as per the Local Government Election Act, Section 141 states that the returning officer shall write the names of the candidates separately on a piece of paper, and deposit them into a receptacle and a person to pick out a name. The name that is drawn is declared the winner. In this close race, a single vote determined the new councillor for the Town of Carrot River. Wolowski will be sworn in at the next council meeting on Dec. 20.

Wolowski grew up in Carrot River and recently returned in 2016. He now farms full time with his brother and father and is excited about his hometown. Wolowski said since he has returned home, he got involved on the economic development committee and is really happy to see all the positive progress in his town. He goes on to say with the new school announcement and all the community events and activities he is looking forward to serving as a councillor. He said former councillor Trombley will be missed as he had his hand in many community organizations and was a tremendous volunteer.

The Rural Municipality of Nipawin No. 487 held a by-election on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Michael Mcclelland was declared the winner with 32 votes. Arley Kimmie received 24 and Steven Tait received 14. Rural municipalities have their elections every two years and is split between divisions. The RM of Nipawin had a council member resign after their regular election, so a byelection was called.

RM of Nipawin Administrator and Returning Officer Nathalie Hipkins said the general election results did bring some huge changes for the RM. Division 4 councillor was re-elected by acclamation, Division 2 incumbent Ken Schreiner who was elected in 2004 and Division 6 incumbent Joe Woodward who was elected in 1993, lost their seats. Now with the by-election, there will be considerable changes for the RM of Nipawin around the council table.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Humboldt Journal