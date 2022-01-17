RM of Dufferin first Meeting of the New Year

·4 min read

Council for the RM of Dufferin met in chambers for the first time of the New Year. Councillor Sheila Fishley attended via Zoom.

The CAO noted that there’s no item to approve the agenda on the agenda. The Reeve said they do not do that so that they can add items to the agenda without restriction from altering it as needed.

Following an in-camera session and break, the CAO returned with answers to several questions the council had. Council wanted to know to who the RM had sold 44k worth of gravel. The CAO said there were two small invoices, and the other two were to K + S Potash. She noted a receipt from March 2021 for nearly 25k and another at the end of December for another 18k. Council thought it was likely for road builds the company undertook.

Council passed a motion to contract Michele Cruise-Pratchler to review the road easements yet to be completed. The RM is seven years behind in registering road easements. Cruise-Pratchler is also overseeing the transition of Findlater and the incorporation of their records into the RM.

A Findlater Special Service Area Committee (SSA) has been established for the voluntary transition of Findlater into the RM. Two residents of Findlater (the Mayor and one of the Councillors) will act as a go-between for the residents of Findlater and the RM. The RM will bill back servicing costs to the SSA, for example, road maintenance. Council made a motion to allow the Findlater public works staff to continue with their work.

Council appointed Sheila Fishley as deputy reeve for 2022.

Administrator’s Report – the Council discussed how to handle two outstanding fire accounts. The Village of Bethune asked the RM to add the accounts to two RM ratepayers’ taxes. The CAO informed the council that there were disagreements on the billing. Council said that this was the first time they had heard of the matter. Council said it is prepared to add the accounts to the ratepayers’ taxes. However, it would be on condition that the Village send a letter to the ratepayers informing that they have made the request and allow the ratepayers time to settle the accounts. The CAO noted that it should be the fireboard requesting that of the Village; however, the board hasn’t met since the start of the pandemic. The RM will be advising the Village of their motion.

Council discussed an outstanding invoice to replace a damaged piece of equipment rented by a ratepayer. The rental cost was $500, but because it came back damaged, the RM is charging the ratepayer the cost of replacement which is over $4,000. Council debated if this was fair as the equipment wasn’t new. At least two councillors weren’t in agreement with charging the total amount. Council wanted to know if the lessor had signed a lease agreement, indicating what would happen if there was damage. The CAO would investigate if there were a signed agreement. The ratepayer was willing to pay $1,000 plus taxes to settle the matter. The ratepayer will have a month to return with alternatives before adding to their taxes. The vote passed with a vote of 4 to 2.

Council made a motion to have an official survey of the RM’s gravel supply. The CAO will find someone to complete the survey.

Council made a motion to change the start time of council meetings to 8:30 instead of 8 am. The time change would give the administration time to prepare when the office opens at 8 am. Meetings have been starting consistently late, and the change should get the council started on time.

The new CAO is implementing an administrative process that ensures old business does not fall off the RM’s radar. She has begun a progress report for items moving through the process towards completion and decisions.

Council passed a motion to continue discussions with North Grove over their concerns with the Daniel Drive hookup.

The CAO suggested that even though the RM is two years into the pandemic, the RM should have a pandemic policy in place.

Jennifer Argue, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Last Mountain Times

