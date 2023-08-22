RM of Barrier Valley holds grand opening for municipal office

The RM of Barrier Valley held a grand opening of their new office, located in Archerwill.

The event happened Aug. 10. The office used to belong to the Cornerstone Credit Union.

Glenda Smith, administrator for the RM of Barrier Valley, said they took possession Aug. 15, 2022 and moved in October of that year.

The RM is the sole tenant in the building with the Village of Archerwill office deciding to stay at the previous office they shared.

With the bigger office, the RM of Barrier Valley has been able to hire a summer student.

The Village and the RM has hired a consultant to develop and work on an Emergency Response Plan and has been able to work at the new office space. The RM has utilized the bigger space for hosting training for both staff, council and the Archerwill fire department.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca