RKT ALERT - Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) For Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Detroit-based real estate mortgage company Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).
Rocket Cos. tumbled 11% on May 5, 2021, after hours, after it reported closed loan origination volume fell quarter-over-quarter and it forecast a further decline in the second quarter.
If you currently own stock or options in Rocket and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.
About the Firm
Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com
SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646759/RKT-ALERT--Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-Rocket-Companies-Inc-NYSE-RKT-For-Potential-Securities-Violations-and-Breach-of-Fiduciary-Duty